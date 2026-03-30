Canadian Stocks Slip As U.S. Forces Step Up Offensive In Gulf War

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks tripped on Monday as investors weighed U.S. President Donald Trump's message indicating progress in ceasefire talks against the consolidation of more U.S. forces in the gulf and Iran showing war-readiness.

After opening above previous week's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gained ground early in the session but later lost momentum and traded lower before settling at 31,934.94, down by 25.71 points (or 0.08%).

Six of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the consumer discretionary sector leading the pack.

Global markets continued to be influenced by the recent developments in the Middle East.

Over the past month, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has nosedived by more than 6%.

Last Monday, Trump announced a "five-day pause" on any attacks on Iran's power and energy installations to give room for diplomacy to take priority. Last Friday, Trump extended the "halt" until April 6, 2026.

Last week, the U.S. delivered a 15-point-peace proposal to Iran, via Pakistan, in an effort to end the ongoing war. The Iranian government reportedly gave a counter-plan to the U.S.

While Trump asserted that indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran were ongoing and affirmed that the war would end soon, Iran denied his claims.

Caught between these conflicting claims, investors have adopted a "wait-and-watch" stance.

Today, with the gulf war already entering the fifth week (day number thirty-one), Trump announced through Truth Social that if Iran fails to reach for a deal with the U.S. and remove the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. forces would "blow up and completely obliterate" Iran's power and energy installations, oil wells, and possibly even desalination plants that supply water to entire Iran.

Trump also suggested that the U.S. may seize Kharg Island from Iran. This move could cripple Iran's economy as Kharg Island serves as a critical outpost for Iran's oil exports.

However, in the same post, Trump also claimed that the U.S. was in serious discussions with "a new and reasonable regime" to end the military operation in Iran. He added that "great progress" has been made in those talks.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump expressed confidence that the U.S. could easily take control of the Kharg Island.

Concerns of an impending full-blown U.S.-Iran war are gaining ground after the U.S. reportedly sent around 5,000 troops to the region last week, including 2,500 Marines.

USS Tripoli, carrying 3,500+ sailors and Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit had arrived. The Tripoli is a part of the elite Amphibious Ready Group (or ARG).

Around four days prior, another ARG, USS Boxer was dispatched from California to the gulf, carrying around 2,500 Marines.

According to analysts, the U.S. intention could be to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after winning the war or capture and secure Kharg Island as Trump stated earlier or more likely to discover the 400 kg of enriched Uranium which the U.S. has been claiming that Iran still has under its possession but "hiding" it.

Trump's assurance on negotiations through a "new regime" against the buildup of the U.S. forces in the Middle East have pushed traders to avoid risky bets.

On the economic front, it was an uneventful day for Canada with no specific data releases.

On the monetary front, in an extended speech at Harvard University, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated that inflation expectations are grounded and well-anchored despite increasing oil and energy prices and hence viewed that the central bank need not hike interest rates.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Consumer Discretionary (0.94%), Utilities (0.63%), Consumer Staples (0.57%), Real Estate (0.35%), Industrials (0.32%), and Financials (0.02%).

Among the individual stocks, Brp Inc (4.05%), Restaurant Brands International Inc (3.61%), Hydro One Limited (1.44%), Emera Incorporated (1.09%), and Fortis Inc (1.00%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Communication Services (0.15%), Materials (0.25%), Energy (0.49%), Healthcare (1.02%), and IT (1.35%).

Among the individual stocks, Sylogist Ltd (9.72%), Celestica Inc (7.79%), Bitfarms Ltd (6.57%), Dye and Durham Limited (2.96%), and Curaleaf Holdings Inc (4.69%) were the notable losers.

Aya Gold and Silver Inc (5.21%), Gfl Environmental Inc (4.14%), and Waste Connections Inc (4.13%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.