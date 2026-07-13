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13.07.2026 22:29:15

Canadian Stocks Slip Amid Strait Of Hormuz Closure, Renewed U.S.-Iran Escalation

(RTTNews) - Partially offsetting the gains made from Friday's session, Canadian stocks inched lower on Monday as a plunge in the metal-linked materials sector due to a decline in gold prices overshadowed the surge in the oil-linked energy sector due to a sharp jump in crude oil prices after Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz once again.

Despite opening a little lower than the previous week's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gained early in the session but lost momentum and traded negatively throughout the rest of the day before settling at 35,252.72, down by 52.59 points (or 0.15%).

Eight of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the energy sector leading the pack.

In an interim arrangement, the U.S. and Iran agreed to halt their attacks for 60 days and signed a Memorandum of Understanding on June 17 to use the period for exploring ways to end their hostilities through negotiations.

As a part of the MoU, Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz it had shut when the U.S.-Iran war broke out on February 28, and as a result, shipping traffic resumed across the strait.

The U.S. lifted its naval blockade on ships entering and exiting Iranian ports and allowed Iran to export its oil, petroleum, and petroleum products until August 21. These measures collectively led to a decline in crude oil prices.

However, over the weekend, Iran fired at a Cyprus-flagged vessel, causing damage to the engine room and forcing the crew to abandon the ship and escape through lifeboats. One Indian crew member is still missing.

Iran claimed that the tanker had violated the protocol set by Iranian authorities.

U.S. Central Command announced that under the orders from U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. forces struck around 140 targets in Iran.

In retaliation, Iran launched a barrage of drone and missile strikes on U.S. bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, and Oman.

While Iran announced closing of the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Central Command reasserted that the strait is open and U.S. forces are ready to escort ships safely in and out of the strait.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Trump lamented that both nations were close to signing a deal on Saturday but just within two hours, Iran hit a ship with a drone, changing the situation.

Today in an interview with Fox News, Trump expressed his plans for the U.S. to take control of the strait permanently, acting as a guardian angel and levying a toll for ships passing through it.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected Trump's claims and reaffirmed that Iran shall remain the guardian of the strait forever.

With threats of attack on vessels and contradictory claims by both nations over the control and authority of the Strait of Hormuz, sailors refrained from navigating the strait.

The dip in tanker traffic and the resultant supply-related concerns pushed crude oil prices higher, which propelled the energy sector today.

Oil-linked inflationary pressures renewed concerns of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and gold prices sharply declined, leading to a slump in the materials sector.

Against this backdrop, investors are awaiting the policy decision on interest rates by the Bank of Canada on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal are of the view that given the uncertainty over energy prices after the conflict between the U.S. and Iran reignited, the central bank will likely keep the rate unchanged at 2.25%.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Energy (3.17%), Healthcare (1.18%), Consumer Staples (0.86%), Communication Services (0.65%), and Real Estate (0.55%).

Among the individual stocks, Kelt Exploration Ltd (4.73%), Cenovus Energy Inc (4.71%), Strathcona Resources Ltd (4.60%), and Curaleaf Holdings Inc (4.81%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Materials (2.40%), Consumer Discretionary (0.81%), and Financials (0.37%).

Among the individual stocks, Montage Gold Corp (10.39%), First Quantum Minerals Ltd (8.38%), G Mining Ventures Corp (7.05%), Discovery Mining Ltd (6.24%), and Aritzia Inc (6.55%) were the notable losers.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (5.17%), Abrasilver Resource Corp (5.00%), and Methanex Corp (4.84%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

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Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Keine Glaskugel, keine Börsenprognosen, kein Bauchgefühl: Stefan Buck erklärt, wie Adaptivv mit einem quantitativen Sensor arbeitet, warum Nowcasting statt Forecasting im Portfolio Management helfen kann und weshalb Anleger bei Aktien und Bitcoin oft zu emotional entscheiden.

Im Gespräch mit Investment-Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) geht es um Strukturbrüche im Markt, die Grenzen von Modellen bei starken Kursschwankungen, den schwierigen Moment des Verkaufens und darum, wie ein Fintech aus der Schweiz gegenüber grossen Finanzanbietern bestehen kann.
Dazu gibt Stefan Buck Einblicke in seine zweite Welt mit Hecht, den Umgang mit Verantwortung und wie er seinen Kindern Investieren erklärt.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’862.18 19.77 SJ1B5U
Short 15’162.64 13.82 S6BA1U
Short 15’738.48 8.90 SXOBOU
SMI-Kurs: 14’266.18 13.07.2026 17:31:09
Long 13’692.30 19.63 S2B93U
Long 13’384.84 13.82 SNB4VU
Long 12’827.93 8.98 SJYBLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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