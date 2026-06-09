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09.06.2026 22:29:29

Canadian Stocks Slip Amid Steep Decreases In Gold, Crude Oil Prices

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks ticked lower on Tuesday after a slump in the oil-linked energy sector and a plunge in the gold-linked materials sectors pulled down the market, while investors received U.S. President Donald Trump's assurances on early reopening of the Strait of Hormuz with cautious optimism.

After opening higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gave ground early in the session to reach an intraday low of 33,990.51. Despite regaining momentum, it traded negative throughout the rest of the session before settling at 34,411.69, down by 67.05 points (or 0.19%).

Seven of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the consumer staples sector leading the pack.

The U.S.-Israel versus Iran war entered day number 102 today.

Last Wednesday, after intense tripartite negotiations in Washington, mediated by the U.S., Israel and Lebanon jointly announced a ceasefire. However, after reports of Israel attacking Beirut surfaced on Sunday, Iran fired a wave of missiles towards northern Israel.

In retaliation, Israel launched attacks across several cities in central and western Iran including its capital Tehran.

In addition, Yemen's Houthi militant group launched strikes on Israel, supporting Hezbollah.

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Israel and Iran to stop attacking each other, and later, both nations agreed to a ceasefire.

While returning from the NBA Finals today, Trump stated that Israel and Iran halted attacks in response to his appeal.

More significantly, Trump announced that the U.S. is in the final throes of a very good, strong and powerful deal with Iran and expressed optimistically that in a day or two, an agreement could be reached.

Trump emphasized that his naval blockade on Iranian ports has been more effective than bombing.

Maintaining his earlier stance that Iran's economy is suffering, Trump asserted that Iran is desperate to make a deal with the U.S.

Hinting that the deal will not allow Iran to procure or develop a nuclear weapon, Trump observed that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened, soon after the agreement is signed. Following this, crude oil prices plunged.

As investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep the interest rates unchanged or higher in the short-term, gold prices too plummeted due to the resultant inflationary concerns.

However, hours after Trump's announcement, reports of renewed Israeli attacks in Tyre of Lebanon came up.

Last night, Iranian forces shot down a U.S. Apache helicopter patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz though two pilots in it were rescued by U.S. forces safely.

Trump has vowed that the U.S. must and will respond to this attack.

With the policy rate prevailing at 2.25%, the Bank of Canada is making its next interest rate announcement tomorrow.

Economists are anticipating the central bank to hold its policy interest rate for the fifth time consecutively since the the Gross Domestic Product report for Q1 2026 showed that the economy has contracted for the second consecutive quarter indicating a technical recession.

Headline inflation increased to 2.80% in April, the highest in nearly two years.

Adding to the anxiety of Canadian business houses and exporters, the Canada-U.S. negotiations over the renewal of upcoming Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on free trade is yet to result in a breakthrough.

Recently, the Trump administration announced plans to impose fresh 10.00% to 12.50% tariffs on U.S.-trading partners including Canada on their exports to the U.S.

This new tariff falls on all countries that fail to meet the U.S. bar on importing products made with forced labor.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Consumer Staples (1.70%), Real Estate (1.69%), Financials (0.96%), Consumer Discretionary (0.88%), and Communication Services (0.45%).

Among the individual stocks, Weston George (2.58%), Loblaw CO (2.43%), Killam Apartment REIT (3.32%), Firstservice Corporation (3.25%), and Brookfield Corporation (2.85%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Healthcare (0.59%), IT (1.16%), Materials (1.66%), and Energy (3.13%).

Among the individual stocks, Curaleaf Holdings Inc (3.46%), Dye and Durham Limited (5.70%), Blackberry Limited (5.03%), Celestica Inc (4.15%), Lithium Americas Corp (4.72%), and Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (5.49%) were the notable losers.

Terravest Industries Inc (6.00%) and Gildan Activewear Inc (3.86%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Idorsia: Chancen aufgrund mehrerer Katalysatoren

Klinische Fortschritte und starke Verkaufszahlen sorgen bei Idorsia für Fantasie. Nach dem Sprung auf ein neues Jahreshoch holt die Aktie zwar Luft geholt, doch genau diese Pause könnte für risikobereite Anleger Chancen bieten.

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3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch

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13:15 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) on ASML Holding NV
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05.06.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.30% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
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03.06.26 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’990.19 19.45 SKFBBU
Short 14’274.18 13.66 SYMBIU
Short 14’792.47 8.94 SEBBCU
SMI-Kurs: 13’356.31 09.06.2026 17:30:06
Long 12’902.29 19.88 SE2BZU
Long 12’596.43 13.73 SK2BZU
Long 12’056.98 8.88 SM6BBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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