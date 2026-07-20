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20.07.2026 22:33:32

Canadian Stocks Slide As Reports Of U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Surface Amid Soft Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks edged lower on Monday, extending the losses from Friday's session, after the U.S. and Iran signaled embarking a diplomatic route to end their hostilities while investors parsed benign Canadian inflation data.

After opening a little higher than the previous week's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gained further momentum but lost quickly and traded firmly negative throughout the rest of the session before settling at 34,960.32, down by 303.53 points (or 0.86%).

Three of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the IT sector leading the pack.

On June 17, the U.S. and Iran agreed to halt their war which started on February 28 for a 60-day period and consented to explore a framework to discuss ways to resolve their issues.

Soon after the signing, Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz which it had closed when the war erupted.

However, the truce did not last for even a month after U.S. forces commenced attacking Iran following Iran's firing at ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

Over the weekend, both nations targeted each other's military installations.

Following the death of three U.S. service members in the gulf due to Iranian attacks, for the ninth day, U.S. forces bombarded Iran's military facilities.

Today, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the U.S. is still open to diplomacy. Rubio remarked that the U.S. is receiving feelers through several intermediaries' expressing Iran's willingness to hold talks.

Rubio observed that the Iranian regime is split into two with one faction keen to carry on talks with the U.S. while the hardliners want to control the strait and use it as a leverage for talks.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Iran has received proposals to end the renewed fighting.

The current closure of Strait of Hormuz and the diminishment of shipping traffic has led to a re-surge in crude oil prices. Investors are awaiting further developments in the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that consumer prices declined 0.40% in June compared to the previous month, reversing a 1.00% increase in May.

The headline inflation rate in Canada fell to 2.80% in June from (two-year high) 3.20% in the previous month, slightly under market expectations of 2.90%.

On a month-on-month basis, core consumer prices in Canada increased 0.10% following a 0.60% in May while the annual core inflation edged down to 2.10% in June from 2.20% in May.

Analysts are of the view that the retreat in annual inflation stems from the drop in gasoline prices following the temporary ceasefire in the U.S.-Iran confrontation.

The inflation report reinforced expectations that Bank of Canada could adopt a "wait and watch" approach on interest rate decisions. The central bank has recorded in its recent assessment that the underlying inflation is closer to its target.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Communication Services (0.50%), Real Estate (0.53%), Industrials (1.23%), Healthcare (1.58%), and Financials (1.94%).

Among the individual stocks, National Bank of Canada (2.75%), Brookfield Corporation (2.60%), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (2.58%), Bausch Health Companies Inc (2.51%), Aecon Group Inc (6.56%), and Finning Intl (3.92%) were the notable losers.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were IT (0.69%), Energy (0.32%), and Materials (0.19%).

Among the individual stocks, Celestica Inc (2.38%), Computer Modelling Group Ltd (1.86%), Sangoma Technologies Corporation (1.22%), Cenovus Energy Inc (1.51%), and Ero Copper Corp (4.19%) were the prominent gainers.

Transalta Corporation (3.82%) and Trekor Metals Limited (3.79%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

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