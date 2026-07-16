Canadian Stocks Slide As Investors Turn Risk-Averse Due To Gulf Crisis

(RTTNews) - Reversing the gains from yesterday's session, Canadian stocks inched lower on Thursday as a plunge in the gold-linked materials sector dragged the index down while investors stayed back from risky assets amid the U.S.-Iran exchange of attacks.

After opening lower than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index managed to regain momentum but gave ground later and traded lower throughout the rest of the session before settling at 35,340.15, down by 76.05 points (or 0.21%).

Seven of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the industrials sector leading the pack.

The fresh U.S.-Iran faceoff that began after Iran fired at a Cyprus-flagged vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz, forcing the crew to abandon the ship and escape through lifeboats, is continuing without an end.

U.S. Central Command announced that under orders from U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. forces carried out attacks on several military installations in Iran on Tuesday and Wednesday, and concluded a fresh wave of attacks today.

Yesterday in an interview with Fox Business, Trump stated that wanting to have a deal with the U.S., Iran approached the U.S. for a meeting. Trump added that he preferred to wait and watch how things unfold though he cautioned that if Iran delays, the U.S. may strike hard.

Iran's Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf questioned the validity of the Memorandum of Understanding if Iran has no benefit out of it.

On June 17, both nations signed a MoU to halt their attacks for 60 days and arrive at a framework for finding ways to resolve disputes through negotiations.

However, Ghalibaf remarked that tools of diplomacy and negotiations must be used to achieve Iran's national interests and observed that negotiating at this stage does not mean capitulating to pressure.

Stressing that he faced a lot of criticism within Iran from hardliners, Ghalibaf acknowledged that he still opted to adopt the diplomatic route.

Importantly, giving a setback to Iranian hardliners in the elections for Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ghalibaf secured a seventh consecutive term as speaker.

Analysts are of the view that both nations will find ways to settle the disputes through negotiations. As a result, crude oil prices eased today.

Strength in the U.S. dollar made gold more expensive for overseas buyers, preventing the yellow metal from gaining upward momentum.

The trilateral trade agreement between Canada, the United States, and Mexico (or CUSMA) is set to enter an annual review process over the next decade after the U.S. declined to extend the pact in its current form.

According to economists, the once-a-year review will extend business uncertainty and new investments may not be pumped into the economy.

Yesterday, the Bank of Canada held its target for the overnight rate at 2.25%, with the Bank Rate at 2.50% and the Deposit Rate at 2.20%.

Central bank Governor Tiff Macklem remarked that the governing council is ready to amend the policy as needed in the future but currently, he claimed that the interest rate is at the correct level to bring inflation back to 2.00%.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Industrials (2.24%), Consumer Discretionary (1.92%), Consumer Staples (1.72%), Communication Services (1.60%), Real Estate (1.24%), Utilities (0.54%), and Energy (0.13%).

Among the individual stocks, Tfi International Inc (7.27%), WSP Global Inc (5.08%), Boyd Group Services Inc (4.11%), Restaurant Brands International Inc (3.94%), Saputo Inc (4.20%), and Rogers Communications Inc (2.80%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Healthcare (0.21%), Financials (0.38%), IT (0.43%), and Materials (3.35%).

Among the individual stocks, Skeena Resources Limited (8.12%), 5N Plus Inc (8.09%), Perpetua Resources Corp (7.59%), Blackberry Limited (14.23%), and EQB Inc (3.08%) were the notable losers.

Descartes Sys (6.40%) and Constellation Software Inc (5.75%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.