Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’324 0.0%  SPI 18’384 0.2%  Dow 48’996 -0.9%  DAX 25’122 0.9%  Euro 0.9316 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’924 -0.1%  Gold 4’455 -0.9%  Bitcoin 72’584 -2.6%  Dollar 0.7978 0.3%  Öl 60.3 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Idorsia36346343
Top News
Fidelity-Ausblick 2026: Diese Qualitätsaktien trotzen unsicheren Zeiten
Aktien von BioNTech, Moderna, Pfizer und Co.: Bayer klagt in den USA wegen mRNA-Patenten
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: Grosser Fortschritt bei skalierbarer Quantencomputer-Steuerung
Warner Bros.-Aktie kaum beeindruckt: WBD-Board entscheidet gegen Paramounts Übernahmeangebot
Aktien schwächeln: BP und Corteva schmieden Bündnis für Herstellung von Biokraftstoffen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
07.01.2026 22:31:58

Canadian Stocks Slide Amid Profit Taking, Fall In Metals And Energy Stocks

(RTTNews) - Following two consecutive days of gains, Canadian stocks gave back ground on Wednesday as investors resorted to profit taking. In addition, the decline was triggered by a retreat in mining and energy stocks due to profit taking in gold and the U.S. efforts to gain full control over Venezuelan oil trade, respectively.

After opening below yesterday's close, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly negative throughout the session before settling at 32,135.49, down by 271.53 points (or 0.84%).

Two of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the healthcare sector leading the pack.

Canadian mining stocks climbed over the past two days, with the materials sector surging 3.28% on Monday and 3.12% on Tuesday largely due to persisting geopolitical tensions.

Today, however, despite the ongoing tensions, traders opted to book profits, which triggered a slide in mining stocks.

Last Saturday, U.S. forces barged into Venezuela, captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, and flew them to the U.S. to put them on trial to face several criminal charges.

Soon after Maduro's displacement, U.S. President Donald Trump who ordered the operation, announced that the U.S. will be "running" Venezuela with "total access" to the nation's oil wealth until a new government is formed.

Yesterday, Trump announced that Venezuela would transfer 30 million to 50 million barrels of "extra-heavy crude" to the U.S. and that the U.S. can sell up to $3 billion worth of Venezuelan crude presently in tankers and reserve facilities. Reportedly, Venezuela will continue to supply even beyond the initial 50 million barrels.

Trump wants the U.S. oil majors (namely ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips) to resurrect Venezuela's depleting oil infrastructure.

Energy stocks were under pressure due to these developments.

The dual dip in the materials and energy sectors weighed on the broader market today.

A boost in Venezuelan oil exports could immensely hurt Canadian companies selling similar oil to U.S. refiners. Of note, in 2025 alone, Canada exported around 90% of its crude to the U.S.

However, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney sounded confident and downplayed the scare, stating that Canadian oil is "low-risk, low-cost, low-carbon" and will stay "competitive."

Carney also added that his government would invest widely to make Canadian oil more competitive for buyers.

The Canadian economy is suffering the after-effects of 35% tariffs imposed by Trump last year. In addition, Trump halted trade negotiations with Canada abruptly last year and also hinted that the U.S. may walk out of the tripartite Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, a free trade pact.

Trump's rigid stance prompted Carney to step up his efforts to find marketplaces outside the U.S. for Canadian products and services.

The Prime Minister's Office has confirmed that Carney will visit China from January 13 through 17 to discuss bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, agriculture, and international security. Relations between both countries have been strained over several disputes and Carney's visit could reset the association.

On the economic front, the Ivey Purchasing Managers' Index released by Ivey Business School today revealed that the index rose to 51.9 in December from 48.4 in November, well-ahead of market expectations of 49.5.

The Employment Index climbed to 53 from 48, indicating improved labor conditions.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Materials (0.61%), Consumer Discretionary (0.70%), Financials (0.78%), Energy (1.54%), and Industrials (2.39%).

Among the individual stocks, Capstone Mining Corp (7.01%), Ero Copper Corp (5.17%), Endeavour Silver Corp (4.52%), Paramount Resources Ltd (4.90%), Arc Resources Ltd (4.86%), and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (2.80%) were the notable losers.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Healthcare (1.19%) and Real Estate (0.13%).

Among the individual stocks, Bausch Health Companies Inc (3.60%), Curaleaf Holdings Inc (1.78%), H&R Real Estate Inv Trust (2.37%), Primaris REIT (2.29%), and Northwest Healthcare Prop REIT (2.26%) were the prominent gainers.

DeFinity Financial Corporation (4.81%), Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (4.54%), and Aris Gold Corporation (4.50%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:19 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Givaudan SA, VAT Group AG, Lonza Group AG, Amrize Ltd
09:52 SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
09:26 Marktüberblick: Daimler Truck gesucht
09:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
08:00 3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
07:00 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Vor der 25‘000er-Barriere
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’823.94 19.59 S4FBCU
Short 14’101.11 13.88 SWUB0U
Short 14’662.18 8.74 BIASPU
SMI-Kurs: 13’324.03 07.01.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’725.92 19.59 SAPBLU
Long 12’447.96 13.95 S1FBQU
Long 11’905.64 8.94 S3JBXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Breite Verfügbarkeit von Wegovy-Pille in den USA treibt Novo Nordisk-Aktie erneut kräftig nach oben
Aktien von BioNTech, Moderna, Pfizer und Co.: Bayer klagt in den USA wegen mRNA-Patenten
DZ BANK gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Kaufen
DroneShield-Aktie nach Höhenflug leichter: Neuer COO bleibt im Blick - ADF-Partnerschaft wird fortgesetzt
Bayer-Aktie fällt trotzdem ins Minus: Sevabertinib bekommt Breakthrough-Therapy-Status in den USA und China
VW-Aktie sinkt: Volkswagen meldet stark rückläufige Absatzzahlen in den USA - VW-Töchter zu Rückrufaktion gezwungen
Gold und Small-Cap-KI-Aktien: Das sind die Anlagetrends 2026 laut einer Goldman Sachs-Umfrage
Rheinmetall-Aktie erhält von Deutsche Bank AG Bewertung: Buy
Top-Performer 2026? Darum setzt ein Analyst lieber auf NVIDIA-Rivale AMD
Bayer-Aktie gefragt: Barclays Capital vergibt höhere Einstufung

Top-Rankings

KW 1: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:43 USA: Beschlagnahmter Tanker transportiert Öl auch aus Iran
22:43 Nach Stromausfall: Offizielle Entwarnung
22:27 GNW-News: GenAI-Unternehmen Articul8 AI sammelt unter der Führung von Adara Ventures Serie-B-Finanzmittel und übertrifft in weniger als zwei Jahren eine Bewe...
22:19 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Rekordjagd beendet - Trump verunsichert Anleger
22:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow beendet Rekordjagd - Trump verunsichert Anleger
22:03 ROUNDUP: Tote nach Angriff auf Häfen bei Odessa
21:32 Venezuelas Staatsölkonzern verhandelt mit USA über Ölverkauf
21:21 Trump will US-Rüstungsfirmen Dividendenausschüttung verbieten
21:05 ROUNDUP: Wegner wegen Tennis-Match in Berliner Stromkrise unter Druck
20:50 Devisen: Eurokurs tritt auf der Stelle