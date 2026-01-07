Canadian Stocks Slide Amid Profit Taking, Fall In Metals And Energy Stocks

(RTTNews) - Following two consecutive days of gains, Canadian stocks gave back ground on Wednesday as investors resorted to profit taking. In addition, the decline was triggered by a retreat in mining and energy stocks due to profit taking in gold and the U.S. efforts to gain full control over Venezuelan oil trade, respectively.

After opening below yesterday's close, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly negative throughout the session before settling at 32,135.49, down by 271.53 points (or 0.84%).

Two of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the healthcare sector leading the pack.

Canadian mining stocks climbed over the past two days, with the materials sector surging 3.28% on Monday and 3.12% on Tuesday largely due to persisting geopolitical tensions.

Today, however, despite the ongoing tensions, traders opted to book profits, which triggered a slide in mining stocks.

Last Saturday, U.S. forces barged into Venezuela, captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, and flew them to the U.S. to put them on trial to face several criminal charges.

Soon after Maduro's displacement, U.S. President Donald Trump who ordered the operation, announced that the U.S. will be "running" Venezuela with "total access" to the nation's oil wealth until a new government is formed.

Yesterday, Trump announced that Venezuela would transfer 30 million to 50 million barrels of "extra-heavy crude" to the U.S. and that the U.S. can sell up to $3 billion worth of Venezuelan crude presently in tankers and reserve facilities. Reportedly, Venezuela will continue to supply even beyond the initial 50 million barrels.

Trump wants the U.S. oil majors (namely ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips) to resurrect Venezuela's depleting oil infrastructure.

Energy stocks were under pressure due to these developments.

The dual dip in the materials and energy sectors weighed on the broader market today.

A boost in Venezuelan oil exports could immensely hurt Canadian companies selling similar oil to U.S. refiners. Of note, in 2025 alone, Canada exported around 90% of its crude to the U.S.

However, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney sounded confident and downplayed the scare, stating that Canadian oil is "low-risk, low-cost, low-carbon" and will stay "competitive."

Carney also added that his government would invest widely to make Canadian oil more competitive for buyers.

The Canadian economy is suffering the after-effects of 35% tariffs imposed by Trump last year. In addition, Trump halted trade negotiations with Canada abruptly last year and also hinted that the U.S. may walk out of the tripartite Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, a free trade pact.

Trump's rigid stance prompted Carney to step up his efforts to find marketplaces outside the U.S. for Canadian products and services.

The Prime Minister's Office has confirmed that Carney will visit China from January 13 through 17 to discuss bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, agriculture, and international security. Relations between both countries have been strained over several disputes and Carney's visit could reset the association.

On the economic front, the Ivey Purchasing Managers' Index released by Ivey Business School today revealed that the index rose to 51.9 in December from 48.4 in November, well-ahead of market expectations of 49.5.

The Employment Index climbed to 53 from 48, indicating improved labor conditions.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Materials (0.61%), Consumer Discretionary (0.70%), Financials (0.78%), Energy (1.54%), and Industrials (2.39%).

Among the individual stocks, Capstone Mining Corp (7.01%), Ero Copper Corp (5.17%), Endeavour Silver Corp (4.52%), Paramount Resources Ltd (4.90%), Arc Resources Ltd (4.86%), and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (2.80%) were the notable losers.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Healthcare (1.19%) and Real Estate (0.13%).

Among the individual stocks, Bausch Health Companies Inc (3.60%), Curaleaf Holdings Inc (1.78%), H&R Real Estate Inv Trust (2.37%), Primaris REIT (2.29%), and Northwest Healthcare Prop REIT (2.26%) were the prominent gainers.

DeFinity Financial Corporation (4.81%), Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (4.54%), and Aris Gold Corporation (4.50%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.