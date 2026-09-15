Canadian Stocks Slide Ahead Of Fed Decision Amid Inflation Concerns

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved lower on Tuesday as the focus of investors shifts to the interest rate announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve tomorrow amid increasing bets on a rate hike after concerns of prolonged crude oil supply disruptions in the Middle East elevated inflationary pressures.

After opening below yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded negative throughout the session before settling at 35,582.07, down by 120.46 points (or 0.34%).

Out of the 11 sectors, only the energy sector posted gains today.

The U.S.-Iran conflict, which is now in its seventh month, is showing no sign of easing, leaving the Strait of Hormuz closed.

Last month, Oman and Iran jointly announced reaching a deal to manage the shipping traffic across the Strait of Hormuz and to share the revenues. However, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Oman not to strike any separate deal with Iran.

At the insistence of Oman, last Friday, the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council agreed to discuss with Iran the ongoing U.S.-Iran crisis which boosted the sentiments of market participants about a resolution to the Hormuz crisis.

However, yesterday, the region's officials announced the cancellation of the talks.

Through Truth Social, Trump messaged that Iran was badly seeking negotiations with the U.S. but Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei refuted Trump's claims and stressed that Iran will not negotiate with the U.S. until its conditions are met.

With the cancellation of the scheduled GCC-Iran talks and refusal of Iran to engage with the U.S., the status of the Strait of Hormuz now remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Saudi Arabia announced closing its East-West pipeline to begin repair work on the nearly 750-mile-long line, which suffered severe damages from drone attacks by Houthi militants.

Though Saudi Arabia refrained from offering any timeline on when the work would come to an end, experts are of the view that it could take nearly a month.

Moreover, the Iran-aligned Houthi militants have advanced in capturing strategic locations across Yemen's region along the Red Sea coast with an aim to seize control over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The potential chances of severe oil and energy supply disruption at both the straits in the Persian Gulf are threatening energy traders. As a result, crude oil prices surged, leading to elevated inflationary pressures.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting commenced today. The Fed is set to announce its interest rate decision tomorrow. Investors are anticipating a rate hike following the recent inflation data as well as due to the oil-linked inflationary threats.

Domestically, Canada is battling the high tariffs imposed by Trump on several Canadian exports to the U.S. as well as the outright ban on certain Canadian goods, which goes into place on September 29.

Today, speaking at the Canada Investment Summit in Toronto, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney affirmed that Canada will emerge as a more resilient and independent economy through this trade war. Carney acknowledged readiness to work with the U.S. but only as an equal partner.

In a bid to strengthen the economy and attract more foreign investments, Carney allowed businesses to immediately write off the cost of new capital investments for tax purposes. Effectively, marginal effective tax rate on new investments will drop from nearly 13.00% to 6.40%.

Data released by Statistics Canada revealed that the wholesale sales in Canada (excluding petroleum and hydrocarbon products) increased by 0.30% from the previous month to CAD93.10 billion in July.

The only major sector that gained in today's trading was Energy (3.12%).

Among the individual stocks, Headwater Exploration Inc (5.92%), Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (5.24%), Suncor Energy Inc (4.61%), Paramount Resources Ltd (4.07%), and Athabasca Oil Corp (3.71%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Consumer Discretionary (2.64%), Consumer Staples (2.07%), Real Estate (1.92%), IT (1.59%), Healthcare (1.37%), and Utilities (1.24%).

Among the individual stocks, Restaurant Brands International Inc (4.07%), Gildan Activewear Inc (3.21%), Brp Inc (2.83%), Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (2.73%), and Weston George (2.41%) were the notable losers.