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20.10.2026 14:48:42

Canadian Stocks Set To Open Lower Amid Inflation, Geopolitical Concerns

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are likely to open lower on Tuesday as concerns over high inflation, weak precious metals prices and persisting worries about tensions in the Middle East and political unrest in European countries may weigh on sentiment.

With a slew of earnings updates from Canadian companies due from this week, the mood is likely to be a bit cautious.

Oil prices moved sharply higher due to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia infrastructure and reports of vessel attacks in the Gulf.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $4.30 or 4.15% at $107.96 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $20.70 or 0.51% at $4,139.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are down marginally at $57.240 an ounce.

Bay Street stayed weak throughout the trading session on Monday amid concerns about possible monetary tightening by the Canadian central bank after data showed an acceleration in the nation's consumer price inflation in the month of September.

Worries about Middle East tensions and Russia-Ukraine conflict and mounting civil unrest in France also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled at 35,928.63, down 247.92 points or 0.68%. The index dropped to a low of 35,815.35 in the session.

Asian stocks ended weak on Tuesday amid renewed concerns over AI-related investments and escalating protests in France. Investors braced for earnings results from the world's biggest technology companies, including SpaceX, Tesla and Meta as debt levels rise in Europe and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, S&P Global has warned that hyperscalers could be carrying more AI-related debt than currently visible through financing structures linked to data centers and smaller AI firms.

The major European markets are notably lower today amid concerns over rising political tensions in France and Italy, high oil prices and worries about valuation of AI-related stocks.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Swiss Life: Die 1'000er-Marke ist keine Utopie

Die Aktie des Versicherungskonzerns hat den übergeordneten Aufwärtstrend verteidigt. Jetzt könnte Swiss Life neue Höchstkurse ansteuern.

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ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

ETF-Sparpläne gewinnen in der Schweiz stark an Bedeutung. Immer mehr Anlegerinnen und Anleger investieren regelmässig in ETFs und nutzen Sparpläne für den langfristigen Vermögensaufbau.

Im Gespräch mit Timo Hegnauer (neon) und Nima Pouyan (Amundi) geht es darum, warum ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aktuell so stark wachsen, welche ETFs besonders häufig bespart werden und worauf man bei Gebühren, Diversifikation, Produktauswahl und Handelskosten achten sollten.

ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

Inside Trading & Investment

13:08 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Swiss Re
12:12 KI braucht Sicherheit: Warum KI und Cyber Security zu den wichtigsten Technologietrends zählen
12:11 Julius Bär: 9.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG
09:43 SMI schnauft durch
09:15 Marktüberblick: DHL und Fuchs im Fokus
08:20 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Konsolidierung zum Wochenstart
19.10.26 Logo WHS Zebra Technologies: Die Augen der Roboter – die nächste KI-Chance?
14.10.26 ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’940.45 19.68 SK3BLU
Short 15’239.51 13.82 SWBWSU
Short 15’824.15 8.84 SRPBPU
SMI-Kurs: 14’372.89 20.10.2026 14:37:41
Long 13’742.22 19.55 S0S2BU
Long 13’429.67 13.75 SJBMDU
Long 12’866.43 8.98 BSUI2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
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