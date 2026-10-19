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19.10.2026 14:09:39
Canadian Stocks Set For Mixed Open; Inflation Data Due
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are seen opening on a mixed note Monday morning, tracking mixed trend in commodity prices and weak European markets. Firm Nasdaq futures point to some strong buying in the technology space.
Canadian inflation data is likely to make an impact on investor sentiment. Data on inflation for the month of September is due at 8:30 AM ET.
Canada's headline inflation came in at 3% in Augustt, unchanged from a month earlier, and in line with market expectations.
Bay Street closed slightly up on Friday, after stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session in largely lackluster moves by investors.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index initially extended Thursday's surge before giving back ground. The index spent much of the rest of the day lingering near the unchanged line before eventually closing up 39.45 points or 0.1% at 36.176.55.
Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday, with AI spending concerns and elevated oil prices keeping investors on edge. China reported better-than-expected Q3 GDP growth, helping limit regional losses to some extent.
The major European markets are down sharply in negative territory today, weighed down by concerns about rising civil unrest in France and a few other countries across Europe, an escalation in Russia-Ukraine conflict and persisting worries about the situation in the Middle East.
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are down 0.27% at $101.14 a barrel, coming off a low of $99.24 a barrel.
Gold futures are up $7.30 or 0.18% at $4,188.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.445 or 0.78% at $57.750 an ounce.
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