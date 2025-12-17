|
Canadian Stocks Seeing Modest Weakness After Early Upward Move
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved to the upside early in the session on Wednesday but have given back ground over the course of the trading day.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has pulled back well off its highs of the session and dipped modestly below the unchanged line. The index is currently down 39.58 points or 0.1 percent at 31,224.35.
With the pullback, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is moving lower for the fourth straight session after reaching a record closing high last Thursday.
While most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, healthcare stocks have moved sharply higher, driving the S&P/TSX Capped Healthcare Index up by 2.4 percent.
Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall
Im heutigen BX Morningcall spricht David Kunz gemeinsam mit François Bloch mit Gast Marco Parroni (heute Uniq Prime, ehemals Julius Bär) über Markenführung im Private Banking: Warum „Luxus“-Denken oft in die falsche Richtung führt, wie Sponsoring und Partnerships (u.a. rund um Formel E) als echter Wertetransfer funktionieren – und weshalb ein Ökosystem-Ansatz häufig mehr bringt als klassische KPI-Logik.
Themen im Gespräch:
💡Private Banking vs. Luxusmarke: wo der Vergleich hinkt
💡Sponsoring als Strategie: Sichtbarkeit, Glaubwürdigkeit, interne Akzeptanz
💡Wie man Brand-Impact realistisch misst
💡Vertrauen als Kernwert – und was KI daran (nicht) ersetzt
💡Was Marco Parroni heute mit Uniq Prime aufbaut
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich etwas schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex moderate Verluste einsteckte. An der Wall Street geht es teils deutlich abwärts. In Fernost dominierten die Bullen das Börsengeschehen.