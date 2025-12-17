Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’029 -0.2%  SPI 17’893 -0.2%  Dow 48’043 -0.2%  DAX 23’961 -0.5%  Euro 0.9339 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’682 -0.6%  Gold 4’339 0.9%  Bitcoin 69’183 -1.0%  Dollar 0.7949 0.0%  Öl 59.9 1.7% 
17.12.2025 18:19:04

Canadian Stocks Seeing Modest Weakness After Early Upward Move

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved to the upside early in the session on Wednesday but have given back ground over the course of the trading day.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has pulled back well off its highs of the session and dipped modestly below the unchanged line. The index is currently down 39.58 points or 0.1 percent at 31,224.35.

With the pullback, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is moving lower for the fourth straight session after reaching a record closing high last Thursday.

While most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, healthcare stocks have moved sharply higher, driving the S&P/TSX Capped Healthcare Index up by 2.4 percent.

Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im heutigen BX Morningcall spricht David Kunz gemeinsam mit François Bloch mit Gast Marco Parroni (heute Uniq Prime, ehemals Julius Bär) über Markenführung im Private Banking: Warum „Luxus“-Denken oft in die falsche Richtung führt, wie Sponsoring und Partnerships (u.a. rund um Formel E) als echter Wertetransfer funktionieren – und weshalb ein Ökosystem-Ansatz häufig mehr bringt als klassische KPI-Logik.

Themen im Gespräch:

💡Private Banking vs. Luxusmarke: wo der Vergleich hinkt
💡Sponsoring als Strategie: Sichtbarkeit, Glaubwürdigkeit, interne Akzeptanz
💡Wie man Brand-Impact realistisch misst
💡Vertrauen als Kernwert – und was KI daran (nicht) ersetzt
💡Was Marco Parroni heute mit Uniq Prime aufbaut

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

UBS-Aktie zieht an: Technologiechef Mike Dargan geht und wird N26-CEO
DroneShield-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Grossauftrag nur kurzfristiger Impuls?
Milliardenverluste für Shortseller: Turbulentes Jahr 2025 für die Tesla-Aktie
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Was die SchedMD-Übernahme für Anleger bedeutet
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
MindMaze-Aktie bricht ein: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroX fusionieren
Barry Callebaut-Aktie beflügelt von Gerüchten über Kakao-Abspaltung
NVIDIA-Aktie treibt den Tech-Hype: Mega-Rally auch 2026 - oder droht der grosse KI-Crash?
BASF Aktie News: BASF verliert am Vormittag
Seltene Erden: Der Rohstoff, der Elektro- und Rüstungsindustrie antreibt

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
18:27 US-Anleihen: Leichte Kursverluste
18:25 OECD: Aufstieg im Arbeitsmarkt für Zugewanderte besonders schwer
18:21 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX legt minimal zu
18:11 Aktien Europa Schluss: Vor Zinsentscheiden überwiegend Verluste - London im Plus
18:06 WDH/ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax kann 24.000-Punkte-Marke nicht halten
18:03 Österreichische Raiffeisen Bank International bekommt neuen Chef
18:01 ROUNDUP/Merz: 'Wir sind kein Spielball von Großmächten'
18:00 Estland beginnt mit Bau von Bunkern an Grenze zu Russland
17:58 Deutsche Anleihen: Kursverluste - Schwacher Ifo-Index bewegt kaum
17:56 Macron rügt Facebook wegen Fake-Video über Staatsstreich