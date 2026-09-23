Canadian Stocks Run Out Of Steam On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Bay Street was down on Wednesday, snapping the two-day winning streak that saw the market end at a fresh two-week closing high.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index opened lower and continued to trend to the downside throughout the trading day, finishing at session lows. The market was weighed by weakness among the energy, metals, financials, utilities and consumer sectors.

For the day, the index tumbled 584.18 points or 1.61 percent to finish at 35,751.43 after trading between 35,751.23 and 36,193.30.

Stocks slumped on Wednesday, thanks to a rebound in crude oil prices that followed comments a day earlier from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump said that a deal with Iran may be possible after the midterm elections but said that he may instead just decide to "annihilate the Islamic Republic." He also spoke of setting up a "large military presence" on Greenland.

Stocks slumped in reaction and the losses accelerated on Wednesday when oil prices rebounded, stoking inflation concerns and the possibility of another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Crude oil prices snapped a five-day losing streak on Wednesday as prices climbed thanks to ongoing concerns about the Middle East conflict. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November delivery rose $1.90 or 2.1 percent to $92.40 a barrel.

Gold prices fell again on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar stayed firm amid bets the Federal Reserve will announce another hike in interest rate this year.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Wednesday, thanks to continued uncertainty over the Middle East conflict. China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.34 percent, while the KOSPI in South Korea rose 0.90 percent, the TSE in Taiwan added 0.75 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 1.01 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 was off on holiday.

Meanwhile, European stocks were down on Wednesday as oil prices swung back into positive territory after five days of losses, thanks to uncertainty about reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The FTSE in London dipped 3.07 points or 0.03 percent to 10,705.26, while the DAX in Germany sank 168.22 points or 0.66 percent to 25,410.63 and the CAC 40 in France fell 31.50 points or 0.39 percent to 8,123.41.