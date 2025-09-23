Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’103 -0.2%  SPI 16’803 -0.1%  Dow 46’293 -0.2%  DAX 23’611 0.4%  Euro 0.9349 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’472 0.6%  Gold 3’763 0.5%  Bitcoin 88’514 -0.9%  Dollar 0.7914 -0.1%  Öl 67.9 2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Goldpreis-Rally: Warum Goldman Sachs bis 2026 neue Rekorde voraussagt
Micron Technology-Aktie nach deutlicher Gewinnsteigerung sehr gefragt
CleanSpark setzt auf Wachstum: Neue Finanzierung treibt Aktie an
Nach Bitcoin-Erfolg: BlackRock plant wohl tokenisierte ETFs
D-Wave-Aktie nach Kapitalerhöhung wieder im Plus - Erholung nach Rückschlag
Suche...
23.09.2025 22:29:44

Canadian Stocks Pull Back Amid Profit Taking After Record Opening

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks fell modestly on Tuesday despite opening above the 30,000 mark for the first time and moving further to scale an all-time peak as investors resorted to profit taking.

After opening at 30,005.73, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index progressed to a new intraday high of 30,066.60 within a couple of hours. Then the index turned lower to trade firmly negative and closed at 29.815.63, down by 143.35 points (or 0.48%).

Four of the 11 sectors posted gains today with Energy sector leading the pack.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is working hard to rewrite the nation's priorities following US President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on virtually all Canadian goods, exempting only those that are compliant with the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement. The duties have affected the steel, aluminum, automobile and softwood lumber sectors.

While Canadian officials were seeking a negotiated resolution to the trade war with the US, the fate of "reciprocal tariffs" imposed by Trump itself now lies in the hands of the US Supreme Court after a lower court of appeals deemed them as "illegal."

Days before, Carney visited Mexico to sign new deals to strengthen the economic ties. Both nations have been affected by Trump's tariffs.

Yesterday, addressing an international audience at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York City, Carney pitched Canada as a reliable trading partner that has "what the world wants" at a time of political and economical turbulence.

On the economic front, the day was uneventful except for data released by Statistics Canada today which revealed that new housing prices fell 0.3% month-over-month in August, marking the fifth consecutive monthly decline.

Following three consecutive holds, the Bank of Canada resumed its rate cutting cycle in its meeting last week.

On September 17, the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.5%. The rate cut was largely expected by the market.

A 1.6% contraction in GDP during the second quarter of 2025 and a 27% decline in exports along with a cooling employment market prompted the BoC to initiate the easing.

In a separate development, Trump signed a proclamation on Friday mandating employers to pay a whopping $100,000 for a H1-B visa.

Experts feel that Trump's move could give Canadian companies an edge over the US in attracting skilled foreign work force.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Energy (1.25%), Healthcare (1.09%), Consumer Staples (0.73%), and Utilities (0.40%).

Among the individual stocks, Vermillion Energy Inc (4.59%), Arc Resources Ltd (3.11%), Premium Brands Holdings Corp (1.63%), and Brookfield Infra Partners (1.07%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Consumer Discretionary (0.40%), Real Estate (0.65%), Industrials (1.32%), and IT (2.96%).

Among the individual stocks, Pet Valu Holdings Ltd (4.22%), Aritizia Inc (2.38%), Atkinsrealis Group Inc (9.12%), Finning Intl (6.11%), and Firstservice Corp (1.76%) were the notable losers.

Energy Fuels Inc (7.06%) and Secure Energy Services Inc (4.01%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsentag 2025: Schweiz vs. USA vs. Eurozone – wer schlägt den Markt bis Jahresende?

Wall Street Zürichsee vs. Eurozone: Wer hat 2025 die Nase vorn?

In 🎙️ der Paneldiskussion zum Thema Schweizer Blue Chips sprechen Lars Erichsen @ErichsenGeld Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia , Thomas Kovacs ‪alias @Sparkojote und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss über den aktuellen Zustand der Schweizer Wirtschaft, spannende Blue Chip-Aktien, das internationale Marktumfeld sowie wichtige Trends in Branchen, Währungen und Krypto.

💡 Wie steht die Schweiz im Vergleich zu den USA und der Eurozone da?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten aktuell Potenzial?
💡 Und wie würden Profis 10.000 CHF, EUR oder USD heute investieren?

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Schweiz vs. USA vs. Eurozone – wer schlägt den Markt bis Jahresende? | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Inside Trading & Investment

18:30 Logo WHS D-Wave Quantum Aktie explodiert – was steckt hinter dem Quantenaktien-Hype?
12:09 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Apple Inc, QUALCOMM Inc, Micron Technology Inc
11:15 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
09:33 Marktüberblick: Autowerte unter Druck – Edelmetalle haussieren
08:36 SMI mit verhaltenem Wochenstart
06:09 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – 200-Tage-Linie im Blick
22.09.25 Zukunftsperspektiven für Chemiekonzerne in einem wandelbaren Markt
22.09.25 Schweiz vs. USA vs. Eurozone – wer schlägt den Markt bis Jahresende? | Börsentag Zürich 2025
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’619.72 19.56 U80SSU
Short 12’868.67 13.94 S2S3YU
Short 13’376.37 8.79 BKPSVU
SMI-Kurs: 12’102.61 23.09.2025 17:31:55
Long 11’597.30 18.66 BH8SXU
Long 11’351.53 13.55 BZ9S1U
Long 10’853.09 8.72 BNVSKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT & RENK: So entwickeln sich Rüstungsaktien am Dienstag
Goldpreis-Rally: Warum Goldman Sachs bis 2026 neue Rekorde voraussagt
Plug Power-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Analysten-Upgrade beflügelt Brennstoffzellenhersteller
Nach Milliardendeal mit OpenAI: Experten sehen für die NVIDIA-Aktie noch mehr Potenzial
Santhera-Aktie bricht jedoch zweistellig ein: Santhera setzt sich nach deutlichem Umsatzplus im Halbjahr höhere Ziele
Berkshire Hathaway steigt aus: Warren Buffett verkauft alle BYD-Anteile - Aktie unter Druck
Bitcoin-Abflüsse auf Rekordhoch: Steht der Kryptomarkt vor einer Angebotslücke?
D-Wave-Aktie nach Kapitalerhöhung wieder im Plus - Erholung nach Rückschlag
UBS-Aktie letztlich im Plus: Mit Frankreich im Steuerstreit geeinigt
Nach Bitcoin-Erfolg: BlackRock plant wohl tokenisierte ETFs

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}