Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 15’149 0.6%  SPI 21’311 0.6%  Dow 52’297 -0.4%  DAX 26’772 0.4%  Euro 0.9235 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’399 0.1%  Gold 3’877 -2.8%  Bitcoin 59’743 -2.9%  Dollar 0.8354 0.3%  Öl 95.8 3.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA994529UBS24476758Zurich Insurance1107539Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405ABB1222171Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Das nächste Wettrennen um Infrastruktur könnte in Megawatt gemessen werden

Hier informieren
Top News
Goldpreis im Fokus: Warum die Zentralbanken ihre Reserven neu ausrichten
NVIDIA-Aktie sackt ab: Jensen Huang nimmt seinen Hut - wer vorerst übernimmt
Aktie von Tesla und SpaceX im Plus: Gespräche über Zusammenschluss machen offenbar Fortschritte
Novartis: Rhapsido überzeugt mit anhaltender Wirkung bei chronischer Nesselsucht
Bill Ackman setzt auf langfristige Geschäftsmodelle – diese Aktien dominieren sein Portfolio
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
12.11.2026 22:28:20

Canadian Stocks Move Lower, Weighed Down By Sharp Losses In The Materials Sector

(RTTNews) - Offsetting the gains from yesterday's session, Canadian stocks moved lower on Thursday amid a slump in the materials sector due to losses in mining stocks after gold prices tumbled. The decline overrode the gains made in the IT and energy sectors.

After opening much lower than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded negative throughout the session before settling at 36,137.19, down by 274.53 points (or 0.75%).

Out of the 11 major market sectors, four sectors posted gains today, with the IT sector leading the pack.

Investors wound up their expectations on a U.S.-Iran deal as well as early reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump pausing military actions to give way for diplomacy, Iran adopted a confrontationist approach.

Denying meetings between officials of the U.S. and Iran, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei remarked that the U.S. is making deceptive statements on negotiations with an intention to bring down oil prices.

Rezaei remarked that Iran submitted its seven conditions to the U.S. to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and is still waiting for the U.S. response.

Speaking of Iran's nuclear ambitions, Rezaei vowed that Iran would not allow the removal of even a single particle of enriched nuclear material out of the country.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that an agreement is possible only if the U.S. does not undermine Iran's trust and stated that the "ball is now in the U.S.' court."

Displeased by all this, Trump today posted through Truth Social that the U.S. was no longer interested in striking any deal with Iran, adding that the days when the U.S. waited for a deal with Iran have passed.

Trump also claimed that the U.S. already has hundreds of billions of dollars of Iran's money as well as control over the management of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's statements came hours after the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. Vice President JD Vance was empowered by Trump to directly talk with Iranian hardliners to finalize a framework for negotiations.

As a result, supply disruption concerns returned to markets, renewing inflationary concerns as well as worries of high interest rates in the U.S. Consequently, crude oil prices surged while gold prices plummeted.

Earlier today, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Dublin, Ireland to participate in a meeting of the European Political Community as Canada and Europe continue to strengthen ties and pursue a plan that could see Canada become an associate member of the European Union.

After the trade ties with the U.S. turned sour since the imposition of high tariffs on Canadian imports by the U.S., Carney is traveling extensively to strengthen Canada's position and explore marketplaces. Carney is set to visit Philippines, Cambodia, and lastly Shenzhen in China.

On the economic data front, it was an uneventful day for Canada with no significant data releases today except for the report by Statistics Canada which showed that on a month-on-month basis, Canada's building permits declined 4.10% to CAD 12.90 billion in September from August.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were IT (0.81%), Energy (0.80%), Consumer Staples (0.38%), and Consumer Discretionary (0.06%).

Among the individual stocks, Celestica Inc (4.77%), Constellation Software Inc (1.24%), Vermilion Energy Inc (2.24%), Ces Energy Solutions Corp (2.18%), and Kelt Exploration Ltd (2.03%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Financials (0.54%), Real Estate (0.92%), Communication Services (0.94%), Healthcare (1.92%), and Materials (3.15%).

Among the individual stocks, Aya Gold and Silver Inc (6.91%), Discovery Mining Ltd (6.59%), Capstone Copper Corp (6.53%), G Mining Ventures Corp (6.45%), and Curaleaf Holdings Inc (6.62%) were the notable losers.

Cargojet Inc (10.29%) and Canadian Tire Corporation (7.22%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Henkel - Der Umbau trägt Früchte

Starke Quartalszahlen, eine erhöhte Prognose und milliardenschwere Übernahmen sorgen für Schwung bei Henkel. Auch an der Börse läuft es rund: Die Aktie zählt 2026 zu den DAX-Outperformern und nimmt nun Kurs auf das Fünf-Jahres-Hoch.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

US-Midterms: Wo gibt es Chancen abseits des KI-Booms? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Während KI und grosse Technologiekonzerne die Börse prägen, geraten andere Branchen aus dem Blickfeld vieler Anleger. Doch können gerade dort interessante Chancen entstehen?

In dieser Ausgabe von Wall Street Live spricht Olivia mit Tim Schäfer über die US-Midterms, die Stimmung in New York und die Reaktionen an der Börse. Ausserdem erklärt Tim, weshalb er US-Hausbauer und etablierte Lebensmittelkonzerne spannend findet – und warum er auch bei deutlichen Kursverlusten an seiner langfristigen Anlagestrategie festhält.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

US-Midterms: Wo gibt es Chancen abseits des KI-Booms? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

18:15 Logo WHS D-Wave Quantum: +611 % Aufträge – Aktie stürzt 9 % ab!
16:30 US-Midterms: Wo gibt es Chancen abseits des KI-Booms? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
14:48 Julius Bär: 14.25% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
14:13 Europäische Grossbanken im Wandel
11:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gaming-Industrie – Globale Vorfreude/Argenx – Neue Forschungspower
09:49 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy haussiert nach Zahlen
09:03 SMI-Anlegern fehlt der Mut
10.11.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’720.62 19.81 SQRBDU
Short 16’044.07 13.94 SQB9IU
Short 16’671.30 8.80 S2BZ5U
SMI-Kurs: 15’149.43 12.11.2026 17:30:00
Long 14’476.58 19.55 S4ZEBU
Long 14’151.09 13.81 SMBVRU
Long 13’563.35 8.99 STBJYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie sackt ab: Jensen Huang nimmt seinen Hut - wer vorerst übernimmt
Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK - welche Rüstungsaktie bietet die grössten Chancen bei kurzfristiger Spekulation?
Siemens Energy-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Nach Rekordjahr folgen ehrgeizige Wachstumsziele
Alcon-Aktie bricht ein: Wachstum verlangsamt sich – Jahresziele werden eingegrenzt
Goldpreis im Fokus: Warum die Zentralbanken ihre Reserven neu ausrichten
Ausblick: Siemens Energy veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
SMI nach Allzeithoch letztlich in Grün -- DAX nach Rekord schliesslich höher - erstmals 27'000-Punkte-Marke geknackt -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Adecco-Aktie springt zweistellig an: Wachstum im dritten Quartal, zusätzliche Einsparungen geplant
Siemens-Aktie klettert: Konzern schlägt Prognosen und hebt Mittelfristziele an - Umsatz in der Schweiz auf Rekordniveau gesteigert
Zurich-Aktie steigt: Versicherer setzt Wachstumskurs fort

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.