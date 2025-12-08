Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’981 0.4%  SPI 17’833 0.3%  Dow 47’739 -0.5%  DAX 24’046 0.1%  Euro 0.9388 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’726 0.0%  Gold 4’189 -0.2%  Bitcoin 73’534 1.3%  Dollar 0.8067 0.3%  Öl 62.5 -2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Helvetia Baloise46664220Novartis1200526Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Novartis-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats November
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Paramount attackiert mit Barangebot für Warner Bros. - Herausforderung für Netflix-Aktie?
Aktie im Blick: BioNTech überzeugt mit neuen Studiendaten zu Lungenkrebs-Immuntherapie
Wedbush-Experte stellt sich gegen KI-Kritiker: NVIDIA-Aktie weiter mit starkem Potenzial
Suche...
eToro entdecken
08.12.2025 22:28:45

Canadian Stocks Move Lower Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks fell on Monday as investors brace for crucial monetary policy meetings by both the central banks in Canada and the U.S. which will be followed by new interest rate announcements.

After opening just above previous week's close, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index lost ground within an hour and traded lower throughout the rest of the session before closing at 31,169.97, down by 141.44 points (or 0.45%).

Three of the 11 sectors posted gains today with IT sector leading the pack.

On the economic front today, it was an unremarkable day for Canada with no slated releases.

In the U.S., the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve convenes tomorrow for a two-day meet, at the end of which the team will announce new interest rates.

A spate of economic releases after the shutdown have given a mixed data on inflation but indicated a cooling job market.

Recently, several Fed governors expressed their support for lowering rate cuts.

In addition, reports indicate that U.S. President Donald Trump has pitched on Kevin Hassett, who is a supporter of a low-interest-rate regime, as the next Fed Chair.

Though expectations of a rate cut are now stronger, traders await with cautious optimism to see which direction the Fed eventually moves.

Investors skipped big trade bets for today to consider later after Wednesday.

Currently, the CME Group FedWatch Tool is indicating an 89.6% chance of a rate cut by the Fed.

Contrary to the U.S, expectations in Canada remain muted for a Bank of Canada rate cut. Economists and traders feel alike that the rates would be held steady by the central bank.

Data released by Statistics Canada on Friday revealed that unemployment rate fell to 6.5% in November (from 6.9% in October) against expectations of an increase to 7%.

While Canada's employment rose by 54,000 (or 0.3%) in November (following a 66,600 increase in October), the average hourly wages for permanent workers rose 4% year-on-year (at C$38.02) in November.

The strong numbers dampened expectations of another rate cut despite the job gains being predominantly in part-time sector.

On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney landed in Washington, D.C., to attend a star-studded ceremony at the Kennedy Center where the matchups for the next year's FIFA tournament were decided at a draw.

Carney met Trump along with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for about 45 minutes.

The details of the meeting have been kept private though the Prime Minister's Office stated that the discussions were "constructive."

After imposing 35% tariffs on Canadian exports to the U.S., Trump abruptly truncated all trade talks with Canada, leaving the Canadian automobile, steel, aluminum, and soft lumber sectors to suffer a lot.

The Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade ties (or CUSMA) has insulated Canada and Mexico so far to a larger extent from the effects of U.S. tariffs. However, that agreement is up for a mandatory review next year.

Anxiety has crept after reports stated that the Trump administration may withdraw from the deal altogether.

Apparently, the U.S. may explore options to strike separate bilateral deals with Canada and Mexico. Analysts warned that Trump may tilt the agreement unilaterally to his favor.

In this backdrop, market expectations for a breakthrough news from Washington rose higher. However, the absence of a significant announcement disappointed traders.

Of note, Trump lauded the cooperation between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico at Friday's draw.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were IT (0.79%), Industrials (0.16%), and Financials (0.11%).

Among the individual stocks, Dye & Durham Ltd (44.24%), Transcontinental Inc (19.07%), Celestica Inc (5.12%), Quarterhill Inc (4.49%), Aecon Group Inc (3.76%), and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (4.73%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Energy (0.93%), Communication Services (1.12%), Materials (1.88%), and Healthcare (2.14%).

Among the individual stocks, Birchcliff Energy Ltd (3.38%), Parex Resources Inc (3.06%), Rogers Communications Inc (1.44%), Curaleaf Holdings Inc (6.60%), and First Majestic Silver Corp (4.42%) were the notable losers.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

12:10 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Zeit für den Showdown
10:05 Bitcoin-Talfahrt erschüttert Kryptomarkt
09:44 SMI-Hoch rückt immer näher
05.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Comet, SIG Combibloc
04.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
03.12.25 Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’484.69 19.90 BTASKU
Short 13’774.94 13.76 SFIBXU
Short 14’294.27 8.83 B62SOU
SMI-Kurs: 12’981.42 08.12.2025 17:31:55
Long 12’443.24 19.90 SXPBDU
Long 12’165.18 13.99 SH7B4U
Long 11’624.55 8.83 BXGS2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
VanEck-Chef skeptisch: Kann der Bitcoin angesichts von Quantencomputer-Risiken bestehen?
Urteil erhöht Druck auf Novo Nordisk: Semaglutid-Patentschutz wackelt - So reagiert die Aktie
Helvetia Baloise-Aktie im Minus: Helvetia und Baloise schliessen Fusion zu Helvetia Baloise Holding ab
Alphabet-Aktie vs. Microsoft-Aktie: Wer holt sich die Technologieführerschaft?
Unilever-Spin-off Magnum Ice Cream-Aktie startet an der Börse - Kurs etwas über Referenzpreis
US-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Wedbush-Experte stellt sich gegen KI-Kritiker: NVIDIA-Aktie weiter mit starkem Potenzial
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Paramount attackiert mit Barangebot für Warner Bros. - Herausforderung für Netflix-Aktie?

Top-Rankings

SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 49: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:37 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Moderate Verluste vor US-Zinsentscheid
22:27 Trump: 'Europa entwickelt sich in eine schlechte Richtung'
22:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Moderate Verluste vor US-Zinsentscheid
22:04 ROUNDUP 3: Paramount will Netflix bei Warner Bros. schlagen
21:44 ROUNDUP/Friedensplan für Ukraine: Selenskyj gegen Gebietsabtretung
21:35 Merz setzt weiter auf stabile Krankenkassenbeiträge
21:35 ROUNDUP: Trump kündigt Milliardenpaket für Landwirte an
21:18 Merz zeigt sich in 'Stadtbild'-Debatte selbstkritisch
21:02 Medien: Supreme Court könnte Befugnisse von Präsident stärken
21:01 Devisen: Euro nahezu stabil im US-Handel