Canadian Stocks Mixed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Friday. Shares from materials, technology and real estate sectors are faring well, while those from consumer staples, communications and energy sectors are mostly subdued.

The mood in the market remains cautious amid concerns about U.S.-Iran tensions. U.S. President Donald Trump blamed Iran today for an attack on a ship near Oman which he ?said had violated their ceasefire, after Tehran insisted it would control the Strait of Hormuz and warned Gulf states not to side with Washington.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 54.74 points or 0.16% at 34,904.95 a little while ago.

Aya Gold & Silver and Abrasilver Resources Corp. soared 8.5% and 8.25%, respectively. Discovery Silver Corp gained 7.8%. G Mining Ventures, Avino Silver & Gold Mines, Triple Flag Precious Metals, Montage Gold Corp., Vizsla Silver Corp, Endeavour Silver Corp., Equinox Gold Corp., and Wesdome Gold Mines moved up 4%-6%.

Technology stocks BlackBerry and Lightspeed Commerce gained 7.8% and 6%, respectively. Shopify, Descartes Systems Group, Docebo, Enghouse Systems, Kinaxis and CGI Inc. climbed 2.5%-4.3%.

Real estate stocks FirstService Corporation, Killam Apartment, Colliers International, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, Dream Industrial, CDN Apartment, Altus Group, Vital Infrastructure Property, Primaris REIT and Crombie Real Estate Investment gained 1%-3%.

Bausch Health Companies tanked more than 8%. Celestica, Ensign Energy Services, Interfor, Linamar, Metro and Magna International shed 2%-5%.

Precision Drilling, BCE, Methanex, IGM Financial, Teck Resources, TransCanada, Canfor, Vermilion Energy and Cascades also drifted notably lower.

In economic news, Canada's wholesale trade is estimated to have declined 0.7% month-over-month in May 2026, reversing a 0.6% increase in the previous month, according to a report from Statistics Canada.