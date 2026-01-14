Canadian Stocks Inch Higher As Investors Assess Geopolitical Developments

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks advanced on Wednesday as traders analyzed the prospects of a U.S-Iran military confrontation. In addition, crude oil prices rose for the fifth straight session, lifting energy stocks.

After opening just above yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index saw volatility throughout the session before settling at 32,916.47, up by 46.11 points (or 0.14%). Notably, this is a new record high for the index.

Nine of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the energy sector leading the pack.

The uprising that began in Tehran in December 2025 against the current regime's incompetence in tackling inflation and failure to prevent the decline of Iranian Rial has spread to several cities.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has employed tough measures against protestors. Clashes between the security forces and civilians has led to loss of lives, and several hundreds have been imprisoned.

When the nation faced an "internet blockade," Starlink services allowed free connectivity that highlighted the oppressive measures adopted by the government to suppress the protests.

Reports of demonstrators being captured and executed by hanging angered U.S. President Donald Trump, who warned Iran that it would be hit hard. Dismissing the threat, Iran threatened neighboring nations that harbor U.S. bases with military attacks.

Oil supply disruption concerns surfaced as Iran controls a strategic chokepoint for oil flow while it is the fourth largest OPEC producer.

As a result, crude oil gained over recent sessions, and energy stocks leapt significantly.

As a part of his 9-day tour to China, Qatar, and Switzerland, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney landed in China.

Carney is set to meet President Xi Jinping on Friday to discuss a mutually amenable deal with China on trade, agriculture, and international security.

Trump imposed a 35% tariff on a majority of Canadian exports to the U.S. last year. Further pain came when Trump altogether halted all trade talks with Canada.

A few exports circumvented the 35% levy successfully by moving through the Canada-United States-Mexico free-trade pact, but the deal is up for renewal this year and Trump has hinted that the U.S. may pull out of the trade agreement.

Hence, Carney is expected to balance his goal of diversifying trade without risking earning the displeasure of Trump.

With no significant data releases for today, it was an unremarkable day for Canada.

In the U.S., the (delayed) data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the Producer Price Index rose by 0.2% in November. However, November's retail sales numbers exceeded expectations, climbing by 0.6%.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to undergo a criminal investigation from the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with the renovation project to the Fed's building, last year.

Standing in solidarity with Powell, leading central bankers have written a jointly signed letter underscoring the independence of the central bank.

Bank of Canada's Governor Tiff Macklem stated that Powell "reflects the very best in public service" and has his "full support."

With the available data so far revealing no dramatic job losses, traders have pruned their expectations for rate cuts in both Canada and the U.S.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Energy (2.59%), Materials (1.11%), Communication Services (1.04%), and Industrials (0.60%).

Among the individual stocks, Cenovus Energy Inc (4.54%), Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (4.44%), Ces Energy Solutions Corp (3.47%), Taseko Mines Ltd (12.07%), Nutrien Ltd (7.99%), and Energy Fuels Inc (7.50%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Consumer Discretionary (0.33%) and IT (4.54%).

Among the individual stocks, Aritzia Inc (6.32%), Dye & Durham Ltd (10.13%), Shopify Inc (5.94%), Constellation Software Inc (5.84%), Bitfarms Ltd (5.76%), and Celestica Inc (5.56%) were the notable losers.