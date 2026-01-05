Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.01.2026 22:27:22

Canadian Stocks Gain Sharply As Mining Stocks Soar Due To Venezuela Crisis

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks posted sharp gains on Monday as the crisis in Venezuela prompted investors towards precious metals, which lifted mining stocks, giving the index upward momentum.

After opening above the previous week's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive throughout the session before settling at 32,219.95, up by 336.58 points (or 1.06%).

Seven of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

On January 3, in a dramatic swift operation labelled "Absolute Resolve", U.S. troops in 150 aircrafts, barged into Venezuela, penetrated the fortress of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro to capture Maduro and his wife, and flew them out, leading to the ouster of Maduro's regime. The offensive ended in around 30 minutes.

Maduro is set to face a criminal trial in an U.S. court.

Following the strike, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. will be "running" Venezuela until the regime is passed judicially into safer hands. However, he warned the acting leadership to cooperate with the U.S. to avoid further strikes.

Trump has confirmed that the U.S. will now administer the oil reserves in Venezuela for the time being and added that big U.S. oil giants will have access to Venezuelan oil from now. Chevron is the only U.S. major running operations in Venezuela currently.

When the past regime nationalized foreign assets in 2007, Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips lost their assets.

The oil-rich nation currently produces less than 1 million barrels per day, less than 1% of global output.

Investors rushed to safe-haven precious metals after the drastic U.S. military action.

In Canada, the upswing in gold lifted mining stocks as a result of which the index rallied higher.

Simultaneously, Canadian energy stocks fell as experts are concerned that the new-found access for Venezuelan oil reserves by the U.S. could eventually replace the demand for Canadian oil.

Commenting on these developments, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that the Canadian government welcomes the opportunity for freedom, democracy and peace for the Venezuelan people.

Last month, Carney announced a whopping $2.5 billion to support in Ukraine's rehabilitation, a move which was criticized domestically.

Today, Carney left for Paris for a meeting of the members of the "Coalition of the Willing" that includes Canada, France, and a few European nations. The coalition is set to review and accelerate the U.S.-authored peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

On the economic front, there were no significant data releases today.

Trump imposed around 35% tariffs on Canadian exports to the U.S. in August, and months later, abruptly halted all tariff-related trade talks with Canada, thereby severely damaging the automobile, soft lumber, aluminum, and steel industries in Canada.

So far, no significant breakthrough development has taken place on the tariff front.

Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, a free-trade pact through which Canadian business houses exported substantial goods to the U.S. to avoid the 35% tariffs is up for renewal this year.

After Trump stated recently that the U.S. may let the deal expire, experts are focused on the outcome of the ongoing talks between Canada and the U.S. on CUSMA.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (3.28%), Real Estate (1.73%), Financials (1.60%), Healthcare (1.08%), and IT (0.82%).

Among the individual stocks, Endeavour Silver Corp (8.62%), Perpetua Resources Corp (8.05%), Capstone Mining Corp (7.89%), Ngex Minerals Ltd (6.91%), Bitfarms Ltd (10.64%), Shopify Inc (5.98%), and Energy Fuels Inc (2.48%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Energy (3.60%), Consumer Staples (0.99%), Utilities (0.81%), and Consumer Discretionary (0.65%).

Among the individual stocks, Athabasca Oil Corp (7.42%), Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (6.03%), Parex Resources Inc (5.29%), Saputo Inc (1.55%), and Capital Power Corp (2.17%) were the notable losers.

