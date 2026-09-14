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14.09.2026 22:26:26

Canadian Stocks End Roughly Flat Amid CPI Data, Increasing Oil Supply Concerns

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks ended nearly flat on Monday after today's inflation data lowered concerns of a near-term rate hike by the Bank of Canada while traders assessed fresh crude oil supply concerns after Saudi Arabia announced the closure of its East-West pipeline on Friday.

After opening below the previous week's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index remained volatile throughout the session before settling at 35,702.53, up by 5.04 points (or 0.01%).

Nine of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the consumer staples sector leading the pack.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that the headline inflation rate in Canada was unchanged from the previous month at 3.00% in August, in line with market expectations. Gasoline inflation stood at 22.80% in the month, slowing slightly from the 25.70% increase in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, the Consumer Price Index fell 0.10% in August, following a 0.50% rise in July, against forecasts of a flat reading.

Meanwhile, core consumer prices increased 2.40% in August over the same month in the previous year. On a month-on-month basis, the core CPI decreased 0.10% in August following a 0.20% rise in July.

For August, the Bank of Canada's preferred core inflation metrics, median and trim, came in at 2.00% and 1.90% (unchanged) respectively.

Economists are of the view that the Bank of Canada might not hike rates at its October policy meeting and may resort to step-by-step hikes from 2027.

Last Friday, the Financial Times reported that the foreign ministers of Iran and the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council had agreed to meet on Monday to explore ways to end the U.S.-Iran war and to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as early as possible.

The GCC members are suffering economically due to their disability to export their output after the strait was closed by Iran. These nations were also the retaliatory targets for Iran in the event of an attack by U.S. forces on Iranian military installations.

However, yesterday, officials in the gulf region announced that the planned meeting was canceled. No further date has been announced as yet.

On Friday, following recent drone attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militant group of Yemen, Saudi Arabia announced temporarily closing its 1,200 km long East-West pipeline. The drones were traced to Maysan province in southeastern Iraq.

The line, which links Saudi Arabia's major oil-producing fields in the east with the Red Sea port of Yanbu, transported nearly 4 to 5 million barrels of oil per day and helped the nation bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

Experts are of the view that the repair work could take around five to six weeks before completion.

While on his trip to Ireland, U.S. President Donald Trump re-asserted that the U.S.-Iran war would likely end after the midterm elections in the U.S. in November. Trump repeated that gasoline prices would "drop like a rock" after that.

After the recent tit-for-tat tariff imposed by the U.S. and Canada on each other, ahead of his trip to the U.K. and France, Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that Canada is seeking a unique alliance with the European Union though not a full membership of the bloc.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Consumer Staples (2.43%), Healthcare (1.99%), Communication Services (1.31%), Industrials (0.95%), and IT (0.83%).

Among the individual stocks, Metro Inc (3.85%), Weston George (3.09%), Loblaw CO (2.89%), Empire Company Limited (2.61%), and Curaleaf Holdings Inc (5.72%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Materials (2.30%) and Utilities (0.61%).

Among the individual stocks, Discovery Mining Ltd (6.77%), 5N Plus Inc (6.12%), Eldorado Gold Corporation (5.66%), G Mining Ventures Corp (5.40%), and Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units (2.78%) were the notable losers.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (8.90%) and Descartes Sys (5.55%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: BP - Im Sog der Ölpreise

Die Aktie des britischen Multis ist dabei, nach oben aus dem kurzfristigen Abwärtstrend auszubrechen. Neben der Charttechnik und dem hohen Ölpreis spricht der Ehrgeiz der neuen BP-Chefin für weitere Avancen.

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Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’625.89 16.02 SX7BOU
Short 14’748.92 13.99 S3BCYU
Short 15’292.31 8.97 SJZBBU
SMI-Kurs: 13’878.54 14.09.2026 17:31:45
Long 13’327.30 19.27 SXBKNU
Long 13’056.07 13.99 SU3B7U
Long 12’472.79 8.83 SZXBHU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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