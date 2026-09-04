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04.09.2026 22:30:39

Canadian Stocks Dip As Investors Analyze Reports On Canadian, U.S. Jobs

(RTTNews) - Adding to two previous sessions of losses, Canadian stocks slipped on Friday as investors parsed reports showing unexpected job shedding in Canada against the strong nonfarm payroll numbers in the U.S. In addition, traders also analyzed remarks by U.S. Vice President JD Vance that major combat operations against Iran are over.

After opening lower than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gained momentum early in the session. However, the index gave ground later to slip back into the negative territory and traded in the red throughout the rest of the session before settling at 36,513.80, down by 119.32 points (or 0.33%).

Seven of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the consumer discretionary sector leading the pack.

Today, Statistics Canada released data that revealed a decrease of 41,700 jobs in August, missing expectations for an increase of 15,000 jobs and following a gain of 75,100 jobs in July.

The employment rate decreased by 0.10% to 60.80%. On a year-on-year basis, employment increased by 217,000 in August.

While the manufacturing sector showed an increase of 1.20%, building, public administration, natural resources, and utilities fell by 2.80%, 0.70%, 2.30%, and 3.50% respectively.

However, the unemployment rate remained unchanged from the previous month at 6.40% in August, aligning with market expectations. The number of unemployed people rose by 4,800,000 from the previous month to 1,455,000 in the period.

Investors were surprised by the gain in manufacturing sector numbers of nearly 22,000 jobs despite the uncertainty prevailing with U.S. trade relations.

The Canadian economy is combating two major headwinds in the form of inflationary pressure due to the ongoing U.S.-Iran war as well as the Canada-U.S. tariff conflict.

Since August 22, the 50% tariffs imposed on various Canadian exports to the U.S. are in place. The "dollar-for-dollar" retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports, unveiled by Prime Minister Mark Carney kick in from September 8.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump announced expanding the tariffs on automobiles and automotives from Canada to the U.S., up to 50%. These levies take effect from January 1, 2027.

As the impact of the recent tariffs on the economy could be captured fully only in the data releases from the coming months, analysts are cautious before making solid conclusions.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada held the benchmark interest rates steady at 2.25%.

In the Middle East, an uneasy calm prevailed in the absence of any fresh attacks. Oil prices edged lower and oil-linked energy sector today moved lower.

Yesterday, Trump observed that the recent waves of strikes against Iran could be short-lived. Echoing his views, yesterday, U.S. Vice President JD Vance announced that major combat operations against Iran have ended.

Vance also denied categorizing the attacks on Iran as a war. However, he refused to offer a timeline on when the conflict will end.

The uncertainty prevailing over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz continues to force seafarers from navigating the seaway.

Data from Kpler showed that four commodity vessels transited the waterway yesterday, down from nine-a-day earlier and well-below the 10-day average tally of about 15.

In the U.S., the nonfarm payrolls numbers released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics exceeded expectations.

The economy added 162,000 jobs, much higher than market expectations of 56,000. The surge in payroll figures have led to speculations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could tighten its monetary policy.

Gold prices and gold-linked materials sector in Canada moved lower.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Consumer Discretionary (1.06%), Utilities (0.72%), Industrials (0.68%), Consumer Staples (0.45%), Real Estate (0.36%), and Communication Services (0.35%).

Among the individual stocks, Brp Inc (5.47%), Curaleaf Holdings Inc (4.10%), Magna International Inc (3.05%), Linamar Corp (2.73%), Northland Power Inc (2.45%), and Hammond Power Solutions Inc (5.33%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Materials (1.20%), Energy (0.97%), Financials (0.31%), and IT (0.26%).

Among the individual stocks, Silvercorp Metals Inc (4.76%), Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd (4.25%), Ssr Mining Inc (3.99%), Vizsla Silver Corp (3.48%), and Spartan Delta Corp (2.18%) were the notable losers.

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Trading Signals: Komax: Ein besonderer Monat

Der Maschinenbauer hat im August starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen neuen CEO gefunden. An der Börse gönnt sich Komax nach einer geschichtsträchtigen Rallye eine Pause – schon bald könnte der nächste Schub nach oben anstehen.

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Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Euronext
NEU✅ SEI Investments
NEU✅ Ameriprise Financial

inklusive Rebalancing:
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❌ Iberdrola

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Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? – BX Morningcall

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