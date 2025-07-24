Canadian Stocks Decline Amid Trade Uncertainty, Profit-Taking

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’046 -0.3%  SPI 16’826 0.0%  Dow 44’694 -0.7%  DAX 24’296 0.2%  Euro 0.9349 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’355 0.2%  Gold 3’368 -0.6%  Bitcoin 94’393 0.5%  Dollar 0.7954 0.4%  Öl 69.4 1.0% 
Ausblick: TRATON stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Also Inc. bekommt neue Finanzierung - Rivian-Ableger erreicht Milliardenbewertung
Ausblick: Volkswagen verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Cathie Wood nimmt Gewinne mit: ARK Invest verkauft Coinbase- und Bitcoin-ETF-Anteile
Tesla-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Tesla meldet Gewinnrückgang - Umsatz über Prognose
(RTTNews) - Canadian stock market retreated from record highs on Thursday as investors opted for profit-taking amid ongoing talks with the U.S. for tariff finalization moving without a breakthrough. After opening just below Wednesday's close, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, slid for a while but managed to rise and hit an intra-day high of 27,479.01 before noon. However, unable to hold on the momentum, it slid down for the rest of the trading session to finally settle at 27,372.26, down by 44.15 or 0.16 percent. As countries are pacing up their efforts to secure a trade agreement with the U.S. with the deadline for "reciprocal tariffs" suspension period close by, Canadian diplomats are seriously negotiating with their US counterparts for a beneficial agreement. Accusing Canada of failing to check illicit drug entry into the U.S. via US-Canadian borders, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to slam Canada with 35 percent levies on top of the already-existing tariffs. Trump has already imposed a 25 percent blanket tariffs on certain Canadian imports and a 50 percent levy on aluminum and steel. Stakes for Canada are high in this trade war as 75 percent of Canadian exports are primarily directed to the U.S. PM Mark Carney has reiterated that Canada cannot settle for a "bad deal" by ignoring what it costs to Canadian economy. While bilateral talks continue, Carney has also stepped up measures to find ways to cut budgetary spends massively to rebuild the economy. He has encouraged the ministers and business houses to find marketplaces outside of U.S. for Canadian exports. Data released by Statistics Canada revealed that retail sales in Canada bounced back by around 1.6 percent in June, month-on-month. Retail sales increased 4.90 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, year-on-year. Meanwhile, retail turnover fell by 1.1 percent from May. Results of Business Outlook Survey by BoC released last week revealed that business owners are less pessimistic about a recession now than they were a year prior. As employment data revealed gain in jobs and a decline in the jobless rates days before, expectations are slim that Bank of Canada will make any changes in the lending rates in their announcement scheduled for July 30. Major sectors that gained in Thursday's trading were real estate (1.06 percent), energy (0.95 percent), healthcare (0.89 percent), and consumer staples (0.48 percent). Among the individual stocks, Colliers International Group Inc (1.76 percent), Vermillion Energy Inc (3.40 percent), Athabasca Oil Corp (2.99 percent), and Bausch Health Companies Inc (2.44 percent) were the prominent gainers. Major sectors that lost were financials, IT, consumer discretionary and materials. Among the individual stocks, Blackberry Ltd (3.05 percent), Bitfarms Ltd (2.87 percent), Orla Mining Ltd (14.36 percent), and Teck Resources Ltd (8.67 percent) were the notable losers. Firstservice Corp (8.89 percent), Energy Fuels Inc (5.52 percent), and Whitecap Resources Inc (5.89 percent) were among the prime market-moving stocks.

24.07.25 Logo WHS Tesla vor gigantischem Umbruch! Revolution durch KI, Roboter & Robotaxis als Kaufchance?
24.07.25 Julius Bär: 13.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Swissquote Group Holding SA, Leonteq AG, Partners Group Holding AG
24.07.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: FinTech – Blockchain treibt Wachstum/Clariant – Unsichere Zeiten
24.07.25 SMI springt über 12.000er-Marke
24.07.25 Marktüberblick: Autowerte haussieren
24.07.25 Rückenwind für Nvidia: Exporte nach China wieder erlaubt
18.07.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Logitech, Lonza
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’519.46 19.41 B26SWU
Short 12’746.65 13.99 ISSMNU
Short 13’237.80 8.91 U5BSSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’045.78 24.07.2025 17:30:42
Long 11’483.95 18.23 BH2SIU
Long 11’238.03 13.37 BEFSQU
Long 10’743.49 8.66 BCHSCU
Nestlé-Aktie verliert: Nestlé-Marge besser als gedacht - aber hohe Kosten belasten
Rally gestoppt: DroneShield-Aktie korrigiert nach starkem Anstieg
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche bleibt auf Wachstumskurs - Direktverkauf von Medikamenten an US-Patienten?
Roche-Aktie im Aufwind: Roche will Genussscheine durch Partizipationsscheine ersetzen - Zwei neue Zulassungen
BACHEM-Aktie mit Kursexplosion: BACHEM überrascht mit Wachstum positiv
Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Nestlé-Aktie
KI-Wert mit besserer Performance als NVIDIA-Aktie - und kaum jemand weiss davon!
Aktienempfehlung Nestlé-Aktie: RBC Capital Markets bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet UBS AG die Nestlé-Aktie
Cembra Money Bank-Aktie sackt dennoch ab: Halbjahresgewinn wächst

KW 29: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 29: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 29: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
