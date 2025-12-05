Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’934 0.3%  SPI 17’777 0.2%  Dow 47’955 0.2%  DAX 24’028 0.6%  Euro 0.9368 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’724 0.1%  Gold 4’197 -0.3%  Bitcoin 71’719 -3.2%  Dollar 0.8043 0.1%  Öl 63.8 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Sika41879292
Top News
Dieser ETF schlägt den S&P 500 - und könnte einer der grössten Gewinner des KI-Booms werden
Pershing Square Capital: Wie Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert hat
Musks SpaceX spricht von Börsengang 2026
D-Wave-Aktie sackt nach Rally ab: Was Anleger wissen müssen
Cloudflare-Aktie höher: Weitere Störung legt zahlreiche Webseiten und Online-Apps lahm
Suche...
eToro entdecken
05.12.2025 22:32:41

Canadian Stocks Decline Amid Jobs Data Release, Profit Taking

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved lower on Friday as investors assessed today's employment data that diluted expectations of a Bank of Canada rate cut. In addition, profit takings by traders from yesterday's sharp gains added to the fall.

After opening above yesterday's close, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gained ground in the early hours of trading before turning lower and trading below the flatline throughout the rest of the session. The index closed at 31,311.41, down by 166.16 points (or 0.53%).

Two of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the Consumer Discretionary sector leading the pack.

On Thursday, Canadian stocks gained sharply after Canadian lenders posted strong quarterly results. Today, investors opted to book profits from yesterday's gains.

Today, data released by Statistics Canada revealed that the unemployment rate fell to 6.5% in November from 6.9% in October (the lowest in 16 months), contrasting sharply with expectations that it would rise to 7%.

In addition, Canada's employment rose by 54,000 jobs (or 0.3%) in November following an increase of 66,600 jobs in October, better than market estimates of a loss of 5,000 jobs.

Canada's average hourly wages for permanent workers rose 4% year-on-year to C$38.02 in November.

These strong numbers have dampened expectations of another rate cut by the Bank of Canada despite the job gains predominantly being in part-time sector.

According to a Reuters survey, the central bank, which has already instituted rate cuts twice - once in September and another in October - will likely retain the rates steady in the near future.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is visiting Washington today for a FIFA celebration where he will share the dais with U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. The PMO has stated that Carney will meet Trump at Kennedy Center where the event is scheduled.

Canadian officials stated that this visit is only about FIFA soccer, indicating that the chances for a resumption of trade talks between the U.S. and Canada remains low. Of note, Trump has halted all trade talks with Canada.

Most Canadian exports to the U.S. fall under the Canada-United States-Mexico free-trade agreement and consequently circumvent the 35% tariffs imposed by the U.S. on Canadian imports into the U.S.

However, with the CUSMA deal to come up for review next year, Carney is now under pressure domestically to find ways to mend trade ties with the U.S. by enlisting more products in the agreement.

Concerns are rising on CUSMA renewal as Trump recently stated that the U.S. may altogether withdraw from the tripartite deal or seek to amend the clauses.

In the U.S., expectations for a rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve have increased with recent economic releases and dovish remarks by several Fed officials in the past few weeks.

Fueling the expectation is the speculation that a low-interest-rate supporter, Kevin Hassett, would be the next Fed Chair.

On the business front today, the Laurentian Bank of Canada reported its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings results which missed market expectations. The bank stated that elevated interest rates and moderated economic activity impacted lending fees which were the key reasons for losses. The fourth quarter earnings per share was C$0.73, falling short of expectations by 6.84%. The bank's revenue decreased by 3% year-over-year to C$983.7 million and the adjusted net income was C$147.2 million.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Utilities (0.78%), Industrials (0.82%), Materials (1.11%), and Healthcare (1.45%).

Among the individual stocks, Bausch Health Companies Inc (6.88%), Orla Mining Ltd (11.08%), Seabridge Gold Inc (3.36%), Brookfield Business Partners LP (2.87%), and Transalta Corp (2.16%) were the notable losers.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Consumer Discretionary (0.49%) and Financials (0.17%).

Among the individual stocks, TD Bank (1.76%), Bank of Nova Scotia (0.95%), Bank of Montreal (0.80%), Aritzia Inc (1.81%), and Restaurant Brands International Inc (1.29%) were the prominent gainers.

Aecon Group (4.93%), G Mining Ventures Corp (3.27%), and Ats Corp (2.98%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

17:43 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Comet, SIG Combibloc
09:57 Träumen weiter erlaubt
07:01 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Werden die Impulse bestätigt?
04.12.25 Sprint Zertifikate mit Cap auf ausgewählte KI-Aktien
04.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
03.12.25 Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 12’933.63 05.12.2025 17:30:00
Long 10’695.22 8.60 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieser ETF schlägt den S&P 500 - und könnte einer der grössten Gewinner des KI-Booms werden
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon präsentiert sich am Nachmittag stärker
Swiss Re-Aktie klar tiefer: Gewinnziel enttäuscht trotz Erhöhung - Neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm geplant
Pershing Square Capital: Wie Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert hat
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: CEO Huang und Trump sprachen über mögliche Beschränkungen für KI-Chips
Strategie von Ken Fisher: Diese Aktien befanden sich im dritten Quartal 2025 im Depot von Fisher Asset Management
Vulcan Energy-Aktie dennoch leichter: Kapitalerhöhung bringt Milliarden für Zero-Carbon-Lithium
Bayer-Aktie im Minus: 2a-Studie mit Nierenmedikament soll starten
Partners Group-Aktie steigt: Neuordnung der Geschäftsleitung
Leonteq-Aktie nach Gewinnwarnung mit Kursrutsch: 2025 wird Verlust im tiefen zweistelligen Millionenbereich erwartet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:29 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne - Zinshoffnung bleibt das Kernthema
22:25 Russisches Vermögen: Lösung am 18. Dezember angestrebt
22:18 Selenskyj entlässt Jermak auch aus Sicherheitsrat
22:17 Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne - Zinshoffnung bleibt das Kernthema
22:07 Meloni sieht keinen Bruch zwischen USA und Europa
22:16 Kommt die SpaceX-Aktie? Musks Raumfahrtfirma spricht von Börsengang 2026
21:42 Supreme Court wird über US-Geburtsrecht verhandeln
21:35 Russisches Geld: Merz und von der Leyen reden mit De Wever
21:04 US-Bundesgericht ordnet Freigabe bestimmter Epstein-Akten an
21:01 Devisen: Euro zum US-Dollar wenig bewegt