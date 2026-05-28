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28.05.2026 22:21:50

Canadian Stocks Closes Higher After Recovering From Initial Weakness

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved to the downside early in the session on Thursday but regained ground over the course of the trading day to close modestly higher.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed well off its worst levels of the day and into positive territory, closing up 105.65 points or 0.3 percent at 34,517.70.

The index rebounded following the notable pullback seen over the two previous sessions but remains well off Monday's record highs.

An overnight spike in crude oil prices weighed on Bay Street early in the session, but oil pries pulled back well off their highs as the day progressed.

The pullback by oil prices came after a report from Axios said U.S. and Iranian negotiators have reached an agreement on a 60-day memorandum of understanding.

Citing two U.S. officials and a regional source involved in the mediation efforts, Axios indicated the MOU would extend the ceasefire and launch negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

Axios noted President Donald Trump has not yet given final approval, with a U.S. official saying he wants a couple of days to think about the deal.

Technology stocks subsequently showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index up by 2.6 percent.

Considerable strength also emerged among gold stocks, as reflected by the 1.4 percent gain posted by the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index.

Gold stocks advanced as the price of the precious metal rebounded from early weakness amid the pullback by price of crude oil prices.

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Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal

Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.

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Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem Interview sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer direkt aus New York über die sogenannten „Magnificent 7“ – also die grossen Tech-Giganten wie Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla oder NVIDIA. Nach dem riesigen KI-Hype der letzten Jahre stellt sich die Frage: Sind die Aktien noch attraktiv oder bereits zu teuer?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

14:31 KI-Infrastruktur im Fokus: Micron, POET Technologies & der Roundhill Memory ETF
13:30 Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12:51 Julius Bär: 22.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
10:33 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Regenerative Energien - Im hellen Schein / Schweizer Nebenwerte - Auf dem richtigen Weg
09:10 SG-Marktüberblick: 28.05.2026
08:55 Lage im Nahen Osten bleibt fragil
22.05.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 22.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Intel, Nvidia
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’060.80 19.75 S21BUU
Short 14’355.95 13.49 S43BWU
Short 14’888.17 8.97 SGQBEU
SMI-Kurs: 13’497.15 28.05.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’947.48 19.89 S2B8UU
Long 12’644.83 13.77 SKPBQU
Long 12’074.28 8.79 SU3BPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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