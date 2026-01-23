Canadian Stocks Climb Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict While EU Tariff Threats Recede

(RTTNews) - Extending the gains from past two sessions, Canadian stocks edged higher on Friday as investors avoided big bets even as tariff threats against the EU subsided. Support came from stocks linked to gold and oil, which moved up sharply following a renewed escalation in the U.S-Iran conflict.

After opening just above yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index remained volatile throughout the session before settling at 33,144.98, up by 142.28 points (or 0.43%).

Seven of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

Global markets experienced a "breather," with traders finding relief from U.S. President Donald Trump's reassurances that the U.S. would not adopt forceful measures to take control of Greenland.

Trump later announced that the U.S. has reached a "framework" deal with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that brought back the momentum.

However, Trump hardened his earlier softer stance against Iran.

Reportedly, U.S. forces are building up in the Middle East and when asked, Trump confirmed that a "big flotilla" is heading towards Iran. Describing these forces as an "armada," Trump added that he wished that the U.S. "would not have to use them."

Trump's remarks drove gold and crude oil prices to the upside, which consequently lifted Canadian materials and energy sectors.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that retail sales in Canada are estimated to have fallen 0.5% month-over-month in December 2025, which, if true, would mark the sharpest monthly decline in three months.

Rebounding from two months of decline, retail sales jumped 1.3% in November. Retail sales increased 3.10% in November 2025 over the same month in the previous year.

According to preliminary estimates, manufacturing sales likely rose 0.5% in December 2025.

In a recent poll by Reuters, a majority of economists stated that they expect the Bank of Canada to keep the overnight interest rates on hold throughout this year.

Determined to discover non-U.S. marketplaces for Canadian exports, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recently completed a four-day trip to China where he reset the trade ties between the two countries, flew to Qatar to reach a bilateral agreement on trade, defense and security, and then headed to the WEF in Switzerland.

On Tuesday, in his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Carney stated that the U.S-led global system of governance is going through "a rupture" and not "a transition" with the "old, rules-based order" slowly fading away.

Carney called for "middle powers" to unite against "big powers" that uses economic integration as a means of coercion.

Carney's speech received standing ovation and made into global headlines soon.

Displeased by Carney's remarks, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Canada lives because of the U.S. and receives a lot of "freebies" extended by the U.S. which Carney should remember.

Trump later rescinded his invitation for Canada to join the "Board of Peace" set up by him to promote world peace.

Returning to Canada, Carney responded to Trump's remarks firmly, stating that Canada thrives not due to the U.S. but because they are Canadians where diversity is a strength and not a weakness.

The trade tensions between Canada and the U.S. still linger as Trump remains unchanged from his previous stance on halting all trade talks with Canada.

Also, the threat of U.S. withdrawing from the Canada-United States-Mexico trade pact holds on unabated.

Against this backdrop, this recent verbal spat between the premiers of Canada and the U.S. has increased concerns that the trade gap between the two nations may widen further.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (1.65%), IT (1.39%), Energy (1.15%), Communication Services (0.39%), Real Estate (0.34%, Utilities (0.34%), and Consumer Staples (0.15%).

Among the individual stocks, Capstone Mining Corp (8.78%), Aya Gold and Silver Inc (6.42%), Discovery Silver Corp (6.40%), Celestica Inc (3.81%), Paramount Resources Ltd (3.71%), and Birchcliff Energy Ltd (2.53%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Financials (0.22%), Industrials (0.65%), Consumer Discretionary (0.81%), and Healthcare (2.75%).

Among the individual stocks, Igm Financial Inc (2.23%), TMX Group Ltd (1.63%), Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (1.33%), Pet Valu Holdings Ltd (2.58%), and Linamar Corp (2.04%) were the notable losers.