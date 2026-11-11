Canadian Stocks Climb Amid Strength In Energy, Tech Sectors

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved higher on Wednesday amid gains in the energy and IT sectors due to a surge in crude oil prices and technology stocks respectively.

After opening higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive throughout the session before settling at 36,411.72, up by 241.27 points (or 0.67%).

Out of the 11 major market sectors, eight sectors posted gains today, with the IT sector leading the pack.

Crude oil prices slumped yesterday after U.S. President Donald Trump eased his earlier aggressive stance against Iran, which led to expectations of a U.S.-Iran deal in the coming days.

On Sunday, referring positively to the efforts by Qatar to end the U.S.-Iran hostilities, Trump stated that a renewal of strikes on Iran would be highly unlikely.

Yesterday, Trump messaged through Truth Social that at the request of Iran's neighboring nations, he had agreed to maintain the status quo in the Iran crisis and refrain from military attacks for now. However, he reiterated that U.S. forces stand locked and loaded to strike if needed.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also stated that the economic and naval blockades on Iran are effectively squeezing the nation and that there would not be any need for a major combat operation against Iran.

Contrary to the soft stance by the U.S., Iran put up a tough posture.

In an interview with Lebanon television, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei denied any meeting between the U.S. and Iranian officials.

Rezaei observed that after presenting its seven conditions to the U.S., Iran is still waiting for the U.S. to respond, and remarked that the U.S. claims about negotiations with Iran and a meeting in Qatar are lies the U.S. is spreading in order to bring down oil prices.

Addressing Iran's nuclear programs, Rezaei mentioned that not even a particle of enriched nuclear material will move out of Iran.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that Iran has provided the U.S. with a clear and transparent response that outlines Iran's demands. Adding that Iran's priority is peace, Ghalibaf remarked that the "ball is now in the U.S.' court."

Market participants have now scaled down their expectations on an earlier reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed that a vessel attempting to transit without coordinating with Iranian military hit a naval mine and caught fire.

The geopolitical risk quotient returned to crude oil prices, which moved higher leading to a surge in the energy sector.

Investors have also raised their bets on a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve after several Fed officials expressed hawkish comments.

Yesterday, the Summary of Deliberations from the Bank of Canada revealed that the governing council is of the view that it might have to raise interest rates if required.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to meet China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen on November 18-19.

In the U.S., New Jersey based cloud computing company CoreWeave posted better-than-anticipated Q3 2026 results with its revenue jumping 168%.

The results of the Nvidia-backed computing firm overrode concerns on technology companies spending excessively in artificial intelligence.

The positivity reflected in Canadian technology stocks, and the IT sector soared today.

On the corporate front, Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI), a global content and technology company, announced its plans to repurchase up to $500 million of its shares.

The purchases will occur under a new Normal Course Issuer Bid that has been approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were IT (2.83%), Energy (2.31%), Industrials (0.97%), Financials (0.74), and Consumer Discretionary (0.61%).

Among the individual stocks, Celestica Inc (8.38%), Kinaxis Inc (6.37%), Bird Construction Inc (5.62%), Docebo Inc (4.64%), Coveo Solutions Inc (4.41%), and Parex Resources Inc (5.29%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Communication Services (0.26%), Real Estate (0.28%), and Materials (1.26%).

Among the individual stocks, Rogers Communications Inc (1.86%), Cogeco Communications Inc (1.70%), Altus Group Limited (3.23%), Lithium Americas Corp (12.27%), and Eldorado Gold Corporation (5.37%) were the notable losers.