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24.07.2026 22:34:10

Canadian Stocks Advance As Trump Intensifies Pressure On Iran, Announces New Tariffs

(RTTNews) - Partially offsetting the losses from yesterday's session, Canadian stocks edged higher on Friday as investors focused on the deepening U.S.-Iran escalation and analysed the consequences of fresh U.S. tariffs on Canadian imports.

After opening higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive throughout the session before settling at 35,369.10, up by 176.44 points (or 0.50%).

Nine of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the real estate sector leading the pack.

Developments in the Middle East drew the attention of investors as the U.S.-Iran conflict escalated to a new level.

U.S. Central Command announced that U.S. forces completed their 13th consecutive night of strikes on Iran.

For its part, Iran conducted a wave of drone strikes on Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps announced that it struck a data center in Bahrain belonging to Amazon though neither the Bahrain government nor Amazon issued any confirmation or denial.

Opening a new front to the already heated gulf conflict, Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked two Saudi Arabian vessels traveling through the Red Sea. U.S. President Donald Trump warned that if the Houthis strike again, the U.S. will inflict major military punishment on Iran as the U.S. considers the group a proxy of Iran.

With Iran delaying reaching an agreement with the U.S., Trump stated in an interview with Axios that he is contemplating a massive attack on Iran on a scale not seen before. He also remarked that Iran has not yet received enough pain.

In addition, through Truth Social, Trump announced that for any further attacks by Iran on any ship transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. would utilize the frozen Iranian assets in foreign nations as financial compensation to pay for the damages Iran causes to ships or cargo.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi strongly condemned the U.S. plans and termed it as an "incendiary precedent".

Shipping traffic across the Strait of Hormuz is running in the single digits, according to reports.

Despite the supply side disruptions prevailing, crude oil prices plunged today after traders went ahead to book profits from the gains made over five consecutive sessions.

In addition, Reuters reported that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries are planning a further increase to their crude oil production target for September. According to experts, if the routes to exports open up by August, the planned increase could result in excess oil flow into the markets.

Amid data indicating a robust labor market from yesterday's unemployment claims released by the Labor Department of the U.S. and fall in crude oil prices, the U.S. dollar eased today and gold prices edged higher.

After refusing to renew the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement in its current form, the U.S. administration opted for an extension with mandatory annual reviews.

On Monday, Trump announced imposing 50% tariffs on nearly C$20 billion worth of Canadian exports to the U.S. The levies take effect on August 19, leaving less than a month for Canada to negotiate with the U.S.

Yesterday, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that Canada is negotiating with the U.S. on tariffs but stressed that Canada is prepared to respond to new U.S. tariffs and will defend the country's economic interests.

Today, the U.S. imposed new tariffs on around 60 trading countries including Canada for failing to appropriately manage forced labor.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Real Estate (1.67%), Healthcare (1.25%), Consumer Discretionary (0.94%), Financials (0.83%), Consumer Staples (0.64%), and Industrials (0.63%).

Among the individual stocks, Altus Group Limited (5.17%), Firstservice Corporation (5.04%), Allied Properties Real Estate Investments Trust (4.29%), Colliers International Group Inc (4.03%), and Chartwell Retirement Residences (2.87%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were IT (0.02%) and Energy (0.82%).

Among the individual stocks, Celestica Inc (8.67%), Blackberry Limited (0.91%), Enerflex Ltd (4.28%), Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (3.37%), Transalta Corporation (2.92%), Athabasca Oil Corp (2.84%), and Capital Power Corporation (2.30%) were the notable losers.

Mullen Group Ltd (7.20%) and Thomson Reuters Corporation (5.24%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

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Short 14’900.51 19.88 SNBHTU
Short 15’217.04 13.80 S4B3QU
Short 15’789.40 8.83 SCRBEU
SMI-Kurs: 14’327.20 24.07.2026 17:30:28
Long 13’740.87 19.74 S1BOXU
Long 13’433.12 13.80 STBJYU
Long 12’858.21 8.88 SI7B8U
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