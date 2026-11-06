Canadian Stocks Advance As December Rate Hike Concerns Lowered After Jobs Data Release

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks edged higher on Friday as expectations of a rate hike by the Bank of Canada in December lowered after today's unemployment numbers showed that the economy lost 4,700 jobs. In addition, diplomatic efforts by Qatar to defuse Iran crisis overshadowed concerns of a renewed U.S.-Iran war.

After opening lower than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, then gained momentum to trade positively throughout the rest of the session before settling at 35,789.09, up by 183.82 points (or 0.52%).

Out of the 11 major market sectors, six sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

In Canada today, the data released by Statistics Canada revealed that the unemployment rate rose to 6.70% in October from 6.50% in September, reaching its highest level since April and exceeding expectations that it would remain unchanged at 6.50%.

The labor force participation rate was unchanged at 64.8% while the number of employed persons fell by 4,700.

Canada's cumulative job losses (private and full-time) this year stands at approximately 46,000.

To contain costs amid the uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs, companies are going slow on hiring.

Economists argue that the continuous decline in the labor market would be hard for the Bank of Canada to ignore, and it could possibly hold the interest rates.

Citing inflation risks due to gulf crisis, in October, the Bank of Canada raised overnight target rate to 2.50%. Policymakers also hinted that there may be additional increases if inflation persists.

Yesterday, Canada's Finance Minister Francois-Phillipe Champagne tabled the budget for this year (titled "Masters of Our Destiny"). The treasury saw a boost due to windfall revenue from oil exports after the gulf war broke out.

The tens of billions of dollars from oil revenue is set to be spent on building national sovereignty and to address the high cost of living and end homelessness within a decade.

While the U.S. is battling inflation due to the ongoing U.S.-Iran war, Canada, in addition, is also fighting the effects of 50% tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump in August. Currently, there are several layers of tariffs, especially in automobile, steel, aluminium, and forestry sectors.

Carney retaliated by implementing counter-tariffs on an equal scale on the U.S. imports.

Canadian business houses welcomed the U.S. mid-term election results where the Democrats grabbed a majority of seats, both in the House of Representatives and the Senate. The newly elected leaders are expected to rein in the tariffs on Canada.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc stated that the results would not change anything in the short-term.

LeBlanc conceded that tariffs have been unpopular in the U.S. widely and Canada needs to use that goodwill to pressure the U.S.

Days before the elections, Trump stated that a trade deal with Canada was very close.

On Tuesday, Carney stated that the U.S. negotiators are now asking less but offering more.

Citing senior officials, Fox News reported that Trump met his national security team yesterday to discuss about the military operations against Iran. Reportedly, both on Wednesday and Thursday, crucial meetings were held.

Yesterday in the Oval Office, Trump stated that the world will soon know about his decision on resuming the war with Iran. Trump expressed that if required he could destroy the rest of Iran.

Reuters reported that Iran sent a proposal on its nuclear programs to the U.S. through Qatar which has been facilitating exchange of messages since the start of war.

Officially, Qatar announced that Trump spoke with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani to discuss about the diplomatic efforts undertaken by Qatar to defuse Middle East tensions.

Remarking that the U.S. administration is talking to Iran's representatives, Trump also added that the U.S. is doing very well with Iran.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (2.55%), Healthcare (1.92%), IT (1.76%), Consumer Staples (0.38%), Utilities (0.29%), and Energy (0.24%).

Among the individual stocks, Perpetua Resources Corp (17.48%), 5N Plus Inc (9.40%), Iamgold Corp (8.09%), Allied Gold Corporation (6.79%), and Chartwell Retirement Residences (3.31%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Financials (0.22%), Communication Services (0.33%), Real Estate (0.44%), Consumer Discretionary (0.82%), and Industrials (0.87%).

Among the individual stocks, Trisura Group Ltd (29.92%), Telus Corporation (2.88%), Rogers Communications Inc (1.30%), Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (4.22%), CDN Apartment (2.84%), Nfi Group Inc (6.87%), and Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd (6.24%) were the notable losers.