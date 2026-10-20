Canadian Stocks Advance Amid Reports Of Possible U.S.-Iran Deal

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved higher on Tuesday as oil-linked inflation concerns eased following a news report of a possible agreement between the U.S. and Iran, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, that satisfies the needs of both the warring nations.

Today, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index edged lower initially but quickly gained momentum to trade positive throughout the rest of the trading session before settling at 36,107.96, up by 179.33 points (or 0.50%).

Nine of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the healthcare sector leading the pack.

Citing sources, the London-based pan-Arab news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that Pakistan and Qatar have offered a proposal intended to bring a resolution to the U.S.-Iran conflict which began late February.

The report added that both the nations have given their preliminary approval to the plan.

The key tenets of the agreement include the U.S. allowing the release of Iranian funds frozen in Qatar and Iran permitting a visit to Iranian nuclear sites by experts from International Atomic Energy Agency.

A breakthrough to halt the conflict is expected to be announced this week, according to the report.

Following the report, crude oil prices moved lower after initially surging due to heated rhetoric from leaders of both the U.S. and Iran in recent days.

A de-escalation in the Middle East lowers the risk premium tied to the Strait of Hormuz oil and energy supply.

With the dip in oil prices, inflation concerns eased following the report indicating the U.S.-Iran deal.

Yesterday's data on Canada's annual inflation rate showed a 3.10% rise in September with energy prices accounting for a sizeable share in the increase.

On the economic data front, it was an uneventful day for Canada with no significant data releases today.

Traders are anticipating the Bank of Canada to adopt a tighter monetary stance. Economists speculate that the BoC could raise interest rates at its upcoming October 28 meeting.

According to Reuters, money markets are betting on nearly a 80% chance of a quarter-point interest rate hike.

On the political front, in a boost to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts to unitedly combat the challenges due to the failed Canada-U.S. trade talks, with a decisive margin, voters from Alberta rejected a proposal for separating from Canada in Monday's referendum.

Carney backed a new oil pipeline that would bring nearly one million barrels of oil per day to Canada's west coast.

In Carney's attempts to diversify marketplaces for Canada away from the U.S., the province remains critical to reducing Canada's reliance on the U.S. Against this backdrop, the results provided a boost to Carney.

Alberta produces nearly four-million-plus barrels of oil daily, making it the nucleus for Canada's energy exports.

According to experts, the results could now draw major investments in the region as it offers greater certainty to businesses.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Healthcare (2.51%), Real Estate (1.96%), IT (1.90%), Communication Services (1.03%), and Financials (0.98%).

Among the individual stocks, Chartwell Retirement Residences (3.82%), Sienna Senior Living Inc (3.02%), Colliers International Group Inc (3.74%), Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (3.31%), Blackberry Limited (7.89%), and Docebo Inc (6.09%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Energy (0.49%) and Materials (0.79%).

Among the individual stocks, Spartan Delta Corp (3.75%), Kelt Exploration Ltd (2.96%), Enerflex Ltd (2.05%), and Silvercorp Metals Inc (5.73%), Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (5.07%) were the notable losers.

Bombardier Inc (4.45%) and CGI Inc (3.87%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.