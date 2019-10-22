+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
22.10.2019 16:22:00

Canadian nuclear industry congratulates the Liberal Party of Canada

OTTAWA, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian nuclear industry congratulates Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada on their re-election victory.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the Liberal government and other parties in Parliament to ensure that nuclear technology remains a strategic asset for Canadian environmental, energy, economic and foreign policies," said John Gorman, President and CEO of the Canadian Nuclear Association.

"Nuclear energy has an important role in helping Canada meet its ambitious climate commitments and mitigate the threat of climate change," said Gorman. "Nuclear can work with renewables in the clean energy system of the near future."

Canada is home to 19 nuclear power reactors, which last year produced over 15 per cent of Canada's electricity. 

Canada's nuclear reactor technology and uranium exports have, over the last 30 years, contributed globally to the avoidance of at least a billion tonnes of CO2 (in displacing fossil fuel sources) – a unique and ongoing contribution to global climate change mitigation which no other Canadian energy source can claim.

Nuclear contributes $17 billion annually to the Canadian GDP and supports 76,000 direct and indirect Canadian jobs.

About the CNA:

Since 1960, the Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) has been the national voice of the Canadian nuclear industry. Working alongside its members and all communities of interest, the CNA promotes the industry nationally and internationally, works with governments on policies affecting the sector and seeks to increase awareness and understanding of the value nuclear technology brings to the environment, economy and the daily life of Canadians.

SOURCE Canadian Nuclear Association

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Positive Marktstimmung lastet auf Gold
13:45
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
10:37
Vontobel: derimail - Unsere aktuellen Multi BRCs mit Partizipation
10:09
SMI verharrt unterhalb der 10.000er-Marke
21.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PIM Gold ist pleite: Was passiert mit dem Gold der Anleger?
Wirecard und Tesla bekommen ihr Fett weg - Hedgefondmanagerin geht short
Novartis-Aktie klettert ins Plus - Novartis bleibt auf Wachstumskurs und erhöht erneut den Ausblick
UBS mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - UBS-Aktie dreht ins Minus
So verhält sich der Verkaufspreis zum Gewinn bei Apples neuestem Highend-Smartphone
Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Tecentriq-Kombination gesteckte Ziele
Implenia-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Einigung mit Grossaktionär Max Rössler - Veraison verkauft Anteile
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- DAX endet im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
Das hält die Zukunft für den Palladiumpreis nach dem Rekordhoch bereit
Wirecard-Aufsichtsratschef weist Forderungen nach Sonderprüfung zurück - Aktie stark

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street wenig bewegt -- SMI leichter -- DAX stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen fester
Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Dienstag kaum verändert. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt steht die Bilanzsaison im Fokus. In Deutschland zeigt sich der DAX zurückhaltend. In Asien kamen Anleger allmählich aus der Deckung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB