Canadian nuclear industry congratulates the Liberal Party of Canada

OTTAWA, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian nuclear industry congratulates Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada on their re-election victory.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the Liberal government and other parties in Parliament to ensure that nuclear technology remains a strategic asset for Canadian environmental, energy, economic and foreign policies," said John Gorman, President and CEO of the Canadian Nuclear Association.

"Nuclear energy has an important role in helping Canada meet its ambitious climate commitments and mitigate the threat of climate change," said Gorman. "Nuclear can work with renewables in the clean energy system of the near future."

Canada is home to 19 nuclear power reactors, which last year produced over 15 per cent of Canada's electricity.

Canada's nuclear reactor technology and uranium exports have, over the last 30 years, contributed globally to the avoidance of at least a billion tonnes of CO2 (in displacing fossil fuel sources) – a unique and ongoing contribution to global climate change mitigation which no other Canadian energy source can claim.

Nuclear contributes $17 billion annually to the Canadian GDP and supports 76,000 direct and indirect Canadian jobs.

