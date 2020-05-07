<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.05.2020 11:05:10

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.425 (forty-two and one half cents per common share). The dividend will be payable on July 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2020.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and Natural Gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 54238823 50.00 % 13.00 %
Swiss Life / Swiss Re / Zurich 54238844 60.00 % 12.75 %
Allianz / AXA / Swiss Re / Zurich 54238825 55.00 % 10.00 %

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 
2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-514-7777  Email: ir@cnrl.com 
www.cnrl.com

_______________________________________________________

TIM S. MCKAY
President

MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance

JASON M. POPKO
Manager, Investor Relations

Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws.  Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.mehr Nachrichten