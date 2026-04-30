Canadian Market Up Sharply On All-round Buying

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory Thursday afternoon thanks to hectic buying in stocks from across several sectors. A preliminary estimate showing the Canadian GDP expanded in the first quarter despite a stall in March, and a drop in oil prices helped lift sentiment.

Canadian GDP expanded by 0.2% in February 2026 from the previous month, matching estimates, according to the data released by Statistics Canada. Advance data show real GDP was essentially unchanged in March, with the economy expected to grow 0.4% in Q1 2026.

A separate data from Statistics Canada showed wages in Canada increased 3.4% in February over the same month in the previous year.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 529.29 points or 1.59% at 33,847.68 a little while ago.

Healthcare and consumer discretionary stocks moved up sharply, lifting the respective sectoral indexes up by 3.4% and 2.75%. Industrials, consumer staples, financials, materials and utilities stocks also posted strong gains.

Bombardier soared 18% reported earnings per share of $1.81 for the first-quarter of its current financial year, compared with $0.61 in the previous quarter.

Gildan Activewear gained nearly 10%. The company reported EPS of $0.43 in the first quarter, compared with $59 per share a year ago.

Telesat Corporation, Spin Master Corp., Linamar Corporation, Energy Fuels, Hut 8 Corp., Capital Power Corporation, Cameco Corporation, Celestica, Endeavour Mining and Alimentation Couche-Tard gained 5%-9.5%.

MDA Space, Brookfield Asset Management, Sprott, Canadian National Railway, TC Energy Corporation, Finning International, Nutrien, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Aritzia and AtkinsRealis gained 2%-4.7%.

Among the losers, Precision Drilling Corporation dropped nearly 9%. Alamos Gold, Gran Tierra Energy, Tamarack Valley Energy, CGI, Parex Resources, Descartes Systems Group, Aecon Group and GFL Environment lost 1%-3%.