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Plus500 Depot
19.05.2026 18:19:30

Canadian Market Up Marginally; Materials Stocks Tumble

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are turning in a mixed performance on Tuesday with investors mostly making cautious moves, digesting the nation's inflation data and following news about the U.S.-Iran conflict.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which fell to 33,725.28 after advancing to 33,880.26 earlier, was down 20.37 points or 0.06% at 33,812.98 a few minutes past noon.

Technology, communications, energy, industrials and consumer staples stocks are up in positive territory. Several stocks from utilities and real estate sectors are also finding good support. Materials stocks are down, weighed down by weak precious metals prices.

Constellation Software is up nearly 10%. Thomson Reuters, Birchcliff Energy, Interfor, Precision Drilling, Descartes Systems Group, Advantage Oil & Gas, CAE, CGI Inc., Altus, Extendicare, Computer Modelling and Waste Connections are up 3%-6%.

Silvercorp Metals is down nearly 10%. First Majestic Silver, Seabridge Gold, Equinox Gold, Pan American Silver Corp., Ssr Mining, B2Gold Corp. and Torex Gold Resources are down 5%-7%.

Ballard Power Systems, Celestica, Cameco, Finning International, Onex, Real Matters and Methanex are among the major losers from other sectors.

AltaGas hit a new 52-week high this morning after the company announced the final director election results from its 2026 AGM held on April 30, 2026.

Baytex Energy jumped nearly 4.5% to a new 52-week high on huge volumes. Cenovus Energy, Cardinal Energy, Enbridge Inc., Great-West Lifeco, International Petroleum Corporation and Ensign Energy Services were among the other stocks to record new 52-week highs this morning.

Data from Statistics Canada showed consumer price inflation rate increased to 2.8% in April from 2.4% in March. Annual core inflation rate eased to 2.1% in April, the softest since January 2025, from 2.5% in the prior month.

A separate data from Statistics Canada showed house price index in Canada decreased to -0.4% in April from -0.2% in March.

Building Permits MoM in Canada increased to 10.30 percent in March from -7.80 percent in February of 2026.

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Trading Signals: Adidas: Zeit für den Konter

Der Sportartikelhersteller ist operativ stark in das Jahr der Fussball-WM gestartet. An der Börse hat sich Adidas zuletzt stabilisiert. Mit einem Long Mini-Future können Trader auf ein Comeback des gebeutelten DAX-Titels setzen.

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Auf der grössten Anlegermesse Europas sprechen wir mit Lisa Osada über ihren Weg als Finfluencerin, die Bedeutung von finanzieller Bildung und ihre persönliche Investmentstrategie. Frisch ausgezeichnet als Finfluencerin des Jahres gibt sie spannende Einblicke in ihr Depot und ihre Herangehensweise an den Vermögensaufbau.

Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl

Inside Trading & Investment

13:46 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
09:38 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse, Delivery Hero und Sartorius gesucht
09:01 SMI dreht ins Plus
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18.05.26 Wie die Fraport AG um Wachstum kämpft
12.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
11.05.26 Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’930.44 19.47 S4BB8U
Short 14’215.20 13.65 BRWSBU
Short 14’726.34 8.92 SNHBVU
SMI-Kurs: 13’364.80 19.05.2026 17:31:59
Long 12’849.81 19.91 SDFBZU
Long 12’545.52 13.79 SW7BAU
Long 12’008.15 8.83 SJFBHU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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