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Plus500 Depot
03.07.2026 20:08:55

Canadian Market Up Firmly, Looks Set To End On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market remains firmly up in positive territory on Friday, led by gains in materials, healthcare and communications sectors. The undertone remains firm amid easing geopolitical tensions and rising hopes the Fed will not hike interest rates anytime soon.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 35,352.05, was up 287.35 points or 0.82% at 35,254.02 a little while ago.

The Materials Capped Index is up 2.3%. Southern Cross Gold and Discovery Silver Corp are up 9.6% and 8.25%, respectively. Wesdome Gold Mines, 5N Plus, Americas Gold & Silver, G Mining Ventures, Aya Gold & Silver, Dpm Metals, Aris Mining Corporation, Viszla Silver Corp., and Torex Gold Resources are gaining 4%-7.5%.

Healthcare stocks Extendicare and Sienna Senior Living are up 2.2% and 2.3%, respectively. Chartwell Retirement Residences is gaining about 1%.

Communications stocks Quebecor, Cogeco Communications and Telus Corporation are up 2%, 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively. Rogers Communications is rising about 1%.

Secure Energy Services, Aimia, AtkinsRealis, Aecon, Spin Mater Corp., Badger Infrastructure Solutions, Finning International, Precision Drilling Corporation, TransAlta, Interfor and Cineplex are up 2%-6%.

Brookfield Business Partners, Lightspeed Commerce, Transcontinental, Thomson Reuters, Richelieu Hardware and Empire Company are down 1%-2%.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Nestlé: Neuer Appetit

Der weltgrösste Lebensmittelkonzern hat an der Börse einen starken Juni erlebt. Mit Blick auf die Vorlage der Semesterbilanz könnte sich bei Nestlé noch mehr Fantasie aufbauen.

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Inside Trading & Investment

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’995.01 19.66 SGBJ3U
Short 15’319.45 13.54 SDBWJU
Short 15’889.14 8.78 SG5BQU
SMI-Kurs: 14’424.24 03.07.2026 17:30:00
Long 13’816.30 19.66 SEBN5U
Long 13’509.24 13.87 SABIUU
Long 12’932.10 8.91 SE2BZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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