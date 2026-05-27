Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’608 0.6%  SPI 19’211 0.6%  Dow 50’661 0.4%  DAX 25’197 0.1%  Euro 0.9149 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’076 0.2%  Gold 4’435 -1.6%  Bitcoin 59’152 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7865 0.1%  Öl 96.7 -2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Sika41879292Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Strategiewechsel bei Bridgewater: Milliarden-Wette auf KI-Hardware-Boom - Top 10-Beteiligungen in Q1 im Blick
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Mittwochnachmittag
Honeywell-Spinoff Quantinuum drängt an die Börse - Quanten-Aktien D-Wave, IonQ & Co. geraten unter Druck
Trading Signals: Ferrari zündet den Elektro-Turbo
Nestlé-Aktie zieht an: Urteil zu Deponien in Frankreich lässt weiter auf sich warten
Suche...
eToro entdecken
27.05.2026 17:14:15

Canadian Market Trims Early Losses, Down Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - After opening lower and drifting further down in negative territory, the Canadian market remains weak around mid-morning on Wednesday with stocks from energy and materials sectors reeling under pressure due to weak commodity prices.

Despite fairly good earnings updates from top Canadian banks, the mood in the market remains quite cautious amid uncertainty about a quick U.S.-Iran peace deal.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which fell to 34,435.46, was down 63.07 points or 0.18% at 34,590.80 a little while ago.

The Energy Capped Index is down nearly 2%. Athabasca Oil Corp., Tamarack Valley Energy, Enerflex, International Petroleum Corporation, Imperial Oil, Vermilion Energy, Parex Resources, Baytex Energy, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources and Stratcona Resources are down 2%-4%. i Materials stocks G. Mining Ventures, Aris Mining Corporation, K92 Mining, OceanaGold Corporation, Alamos Gold, Silvercorp Metals, Skeena Resources, Torex Gold Resources and B2Gold Corp are down 2.5%-4.3%.

BMO Financial Group reported a net income of C$2.49 billion for the second-quarter, compared to C$1.82 billion in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share were C$3.53 versus C$2.50 last year. The stock is up with a modest gain of about 0.4%.

Bank of Nova Scotia is up more than 1.5%. The bank reported adjusted net income of $2,652 million for the second-quarter, compared to $2,072 million a year ago. Earnings per share (diluted) came in at $2.02, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter.

National Bank of Canada is down 1.5%. The bank reported a second-quarter profit of $1.23 billion, up from $896 million a year ago. The bank's second-quarter profit amounted to $3.06 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, compared with $2.17 per diluted share a year ago.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Ferrari zündet den Elektro-Turbo

Mit dem ersten vollelektrischen Modell wagt Ferrari den Schritt in eine neue Ära. An der Börse könnte der Sportwagenbauer nach soliden Quartalszahlen, starkem Auftragsbestand und einem charttechnischen Ausbruch ebenfalls wieder beschleunigen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ASM
✅ Infineon
✅ HSBC

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:03 Europa verliert an Wachstum
09:15 Marktüberblick: Zalando gesucht – Siltronic im Fokus
08:45 Ausbruch nach oben gescheitert
06:09 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Verschnaufpause nach dem Kurssprung
26.05.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ASML Holding NV
22.05.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 22.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Intel, Nvidia
20.05.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’160.24 19.32 SHSBXU
Short 14’439.21 13.80 SFNBRU
Short 14’967.58 8.96 SOXBAU
SMI-Kurs: 13’608.33 27.05.2026 17:14:34
Long 13’065.52 19.60 S8BFJU
Long 12’770.11 13.80 S4KBXU
Long 12’215.43 8.99 STABXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Das sind die Top-US-Investitionen der Zurich Insurance Group in Q1 2026
Commerzbank-Portfolio Q1 2026: Microsoft löst Alphabet als grösste US-Position ab
Rheinmetall-Aktie legt zu: Bundeswehr-Auftrag für Laser-Licht-Module
Goldpreis unter Druck: Militärische Eskalation im Nahen Osten belastet
Micron-Aktie nicht zu bremsen: UBS schürt mit Mega-Kursziel neue KI-Fantasie
SoftBank-Aktie knackt neuen Rekord - KI-Boom schiebt weiter an
Strategiewechsel bei Bridgewater: Milliarden-Wette auf KI-Hardware-Boom - Top 10-Beteiligungen in Q1 im Blick
Partners Group-Aktie gibt nach: Beteiligungsgesellschaft geht gegen US-Investor Grizzly Research juristisch vor
Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones letztendlich in der Gewinnzone

Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2026: Diese US-Aktien befinden sich im Portfolio von Carl Icahn
Portfolio-Einblick
Bildquelle: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Das sind die Top-US-Investitionen der Zurich Insurance Group in Q1 2026
Wie gewohnt hat die Zurich Insurance Group auch im ersten Quartal 2026 ihr US-Aktiendepot veröff ...
Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Strategiewechsel bei Bridgewater: Milliarden-Wette auf KI-Hardware-Boom - Top 10-Beteiligungen in Q1 im Blick
Bridgewater baute im ersten Quartal 2026 sein Portfolio um. Während Software-Werte an Bedeutung ...
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.