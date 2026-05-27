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27.05.2026 17:14:15
Canadian Market Trims Early Losses, Down Marginally In Cautious Trade
(RTTNews) - After opening lower and drifting further down in negative territory, the Canadian market remains weak around mid-morning on Wednesday with stocks from energy and materials sectors reeling under pressure due to weak commodity prices.
Despite fairly good earnings updates from top Canadian banks, the mood in the market remains quite cautious amid uncertainty about a quick U.S.-Iran peace deal.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which fell to 34,435.46, was down 63.07 points or 0.18% at 34,590.80 a little while ago.
The Energy Capped Index is down nearly 2%. Athabasca Oil Corp., Tamarack Valley Energy, Enerflex, International Petroleum Corporation, Imperial Oil, Vermilion Energy, Parex Resources, Baytex Energy, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources and Stratcona Resources are down 2%-4%. i Materials stocks G. Mining Ventures, Aris Mining Corporation, K92 Mining, OceanaGold Corporation, Alamos Gold, Silvercorp Metals, Skeena Resources, Torex Gold Resources and B2Gold Corp are down 2.5%-4.3%.
BMO Financial Group reported a net income of C$2.49 billion for the second-quarter, compared to C$1.82 billion in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share were C$3.53 versus C$2.50 last year. The stock is up with a modest gain of about 0.4%.
Bank of Nova Scotia is up more than 1.5%. The bank reported adjusted net income of $2,652 million for the second-quarter, compared to $2,072 million a year ago. Earnings per share (diluted) came in at $2.02, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter.
National Bank of Canada is down 1.5%. The bank reported a second-quarter profit of $1.23 billion, up from $896 million a year ago. The bank's second-quarter profit amounted to $3.06 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, compared with $2.17 per diluted share a year ago.
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