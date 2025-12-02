Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’890 0.3%  SPI 17’706 0.3%  Dow 47’556 0.6%  DAX 23’711 0.5%  Euro 0.9333 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’686 0.3%  Gold 4’193 -0.9%  Bitcoin 73’785 6.2%  Dollar 0.8042 0.0%  Öl 62.8 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405
Top News
Swissquote-Aktie knickt ein: Postfinance verkauft Paket von 3,5 Prozent
Bayer-Aktie schnellt hoch: Bayer erhält wichtige Rückendeckung im Glyphosat-Verfahren
Nestlé-Aktie gibt nach: Offenbar Verkauf von Blue Bottle Coffee geprüft
Holcim-Aktie: Tochter Lafarge räumt Regelverstösse in Syrien ein
Lufthansa-Aktie: Eurowings baut Angebot am Flughafen BER aus
Suche...
eToro entdecken
02.12.2025 18:13:33

Canadian Market Retreats After Opening Higher; Bank Stocks Rise

(RTTNews) - After opening slightly up, the Canadian market retreated and slipped into negative territory Tuesday morning, weighed down by losses in materials and energy sectors as weak commodity prices triggered some heavy selling at several counters.

Financials stocks are finding some support on Bank of Nova Scotia's good results, and announcement from Laurentian Bank that it has agreed to sell its retail and SME banking businesses to National Bank of Canada.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 30,908.13 earlier in the session, was down 128.06 points or 0.41% at 30,973.72 a few minutes past noon.

Bank of Nova Scotia gained nearly 2%. The bank reported fourth quarter net income of $2,206 million, compared to $1,689 million in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share rose to $1.65 in the fourth quarter of its current financial year, compared to $1.22 a year ago.

Laurentian Bank of Canada soared more than 18%. The bank said today that it has agreed to sell its retail and SME banking businesses to National Bank of Canada. The move is part of an expanded execution of its 2024 Strategic Plan, aimed at focusing on commercial real estate lending, inventory and equipment financing, intermediary services and capital markets. National Bank of Canada gained about 1.5%.

Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce climbed up 1.3% and 1%, respectively.

The Materials Capped Index dropped more than 3%. Endeavour Silver Corp lost about 6.5%. New Gold, Lundin Gold, Capstone Mining, Pan American Silver Corp., Ero Copper, Fortuna Mines and Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp lost 4 to 5%.

The Energy Capped Index drifted lower by about 1.3%. Advantage Oil & Gas, Enerflex, Imperial Oil, Tourmaline Oil Corp., Birchcliff Energy, Suncor Energy, Vermilion Energy and Canadian Natural Resources fell 1.4 to 2.5%.

AltaGas Ltd. shares were up marginally after the company said that it expects normalized EPS of $2.20-$2.45 for 2026, representing roughly 6% year-over-year growth, while normalized EBITDA is projected at $1.925 billion-$2.025 billion, up about 8% from 2025.

Technology stocks Shopify In., and Tecsys gained 4.7% and 3.2%, respectively. BlackBerry, Docebo, Sylogist, Enghouse Systems and Dye & Durham also moved notably higher.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

JETZT LIVE: Wie Du mit der Umland-Methode hochprofitable Aktien entdeckst

Carsten Umland zeigt im Webinar ab 18 Uhr, wie Du mit System Aktien findest, die kurz vor dem Ausbruch stehen - fernab von Hypes, mit klarer Struktur und echtem Fokus auf nachhaltige Rendite.

Schnell Plätze sichern!

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Broadcom
✅ Quanta Services
✅ ING Group

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:49 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
14:19 SGS stärkt Wachstum durch Akquisition
10:44 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, Nestlé
10:28 SMI bleibt auf Kurs
07:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Weiter aufwärts
26.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 12’890.25 02.12.2025 17:30:27
Long 10’692.13 8.57 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bayer-Aktie schnellt hoch: Bayer erhält wichtige Rückendeckung im Glyphosat-Verfahren
Jahresendrally noch möglich? Darum befindet sich die TKMS-Aktie im Abwärtstrend
Kursrückgang am Kryptomarkt belastet Strategy-Aktie - Kommt es zum Zwangsverkauf von Bitcoin?
Swissquote-Aktie knickt ein: Postfinance verkauft Paket von 3,5 Prozent
Nestlé-Aktie gibt nach: Offenbar Verkauf von Blue Bottle Coffee geprüft
Bitcoin Supply Shock 2025: Ist eine Angebotsverknappung realistisch?
Analysten sehen für Roche-Aktie schwarz
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 48: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Was Analysten von der DEUTZ-Aktie erwarten

Top-Rankings

Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman im dritten Quartal 2025
Depot aufgedeckt
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
So hat Michael Burry im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Burrys Portfolio in Q3 2025
Bildquelle: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images
Rohstoffe im November 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
18:29 Starbucks zahlt 35 Millionen Dollar an New Yorker Beschäftigte
18:28 Online-Marktplätze müssen Anzeigen auf Datenschutz prüfen
18:15 Aktin Wien Schluss: ATX bleibt im Höhenflug
18:13 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax macht etwas Boden gut - Bayer-Rally
18:09 Aktien Europa Schluss: Leichte Gewinne - Fokus auf Rüstungswerten
18:09 US-Anleihen: Kaum verändert
18:07 Deutscher Mittelstand schickt Brandbrief an Bas
18:05 GNW-News: Rackspace Technology erhält die Auszeichnung "2025 AWS Collaboration Partner of the Year"
18:03 Boeing-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Cashflow-Aussagen des Finanzchefs treiben Kurs in die Höhe
17:50 Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax macht etwas Boden gut - Bayer-Rally