Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’691 0.6%  SPI 15’373 0.5%  Dow 38’597 -1.4%  DAX 18’403 0.2%  Euro 0.9770 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’071 0.0%  Gold 2’290 -0.4%  Bitcoin 61’142 2.5%  Dollar 0.9012 -0.2%  Öl 91.1 1.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Vorsicht bei privaten Krediten: Darauf muss beim Verleihen von Geld geachtet werden
Verluste in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels leichter
Handel in New York: S&P 500 sackt letztendlich ab
Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones notiert letztendlich im Minus
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Donnerstagshandel im Minus
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

04.04.2024 22:57:53

Canadian Market Retreats After Hitting New High, Ends Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - After hitting a record high, the Canadian market retreated and ended on a weak note on Thursday, as traders chose to trim down positions ahead of crucial Canadian and U.S. jobs data.

Healthcare, consumer staples and technology stocks ended weak. Consumer discretionary and energy stocks were among the prominent gainers in the session.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 22,239.05, fell to 22,00.98 before finally settling at 220,051.79, recording a loss of 60.67 points or 0.27%.

Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) ended down by 4.7%. George Weston (WN.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) settled lower by 2 to 3.5%.

Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) also ended notably lower.

Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) soared 10%. The company reported net earnings of $323 .8 million, or $1.15 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $261 .3 million, or $0.91 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Lundin Mining Corporation (LUN.TO) rallied 5.8%. Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) gained 3.3%. Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) ended higher by 1 to 1.7%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed Canada posted a trade surplus of C$ 1.4 billion in February 2024, more than a revised C$ 0.6 billion surplus in January.

Exports jumped by 5.8% over a month to C$ 66.6 billion in February, while imports rose by 4.6% to C$ 65.2 billion.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:

❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle

Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

04.04.24 Tesla – was ist da los?
04.04.24 UBS KeyInvest: Weltraumwirtschaft - Ein starker Start/ Adidas - In der Offensive
04.04.24 Bitcoin Halving 2024 – This Time It’s Different
04.04.24 Marktüberblick: Banken gesucht
04.04.24 SMI mit verhaltener Reaktion
04.04.24 Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
03.04.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: EU-Inflation lässt nach – Anleger hoffen auf Zinssenkungen in Eurozone
02.04.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
02.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sika, Swiss Life, Swisscom
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’157.02 19.52 SSMACU
Short 12’403.98 13.78 SSMFBU
Short 12’860.46 8.94 OGSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’691.13 04.04.2024 17:31:37
Long 11’240.00 19.39
Long 10’961.04 13.94 SSRM9U
Long 10’540.00 8.93
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie gefragt: Novartis--Konzern bestätigt geplante Zulassungserweiterung für Pluvicto
Standard Chartered mit Mega-Prognose für Bitcoin: Diese Marke soll BTC bis 2025 erreichen
RENK-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Kapitalerhöhung abgeschlossen
Dogecoin20 – Der mysteriöse Nachfolger von Doge?
Der Kryptomarkt korrigiert kräftig, während der neue Solana Meme-Coin Slothana 6,3 Millionen Dollar einsammelt
Warten auf US-Jobdaten: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Nikkei zieht letztlich an - kein Handel in China
KI-Aktien neben NVIDIA: Sind Titel von Palantir oder Snowflake die bessere Wahl?
Elon Musk sorgt für Dogecoin-Rally: Können Tesla-Stromer alsbald mit dem Memecoin erworben werden?
NYSE-Handel: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones nachmittags

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit