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23.06.2026 20:32:45

Canadian Market Recovers From Early Setback

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent sharp drop, the Canadian market recovered and pared most of its losses on Tuesday thanks to strong buying in consumer staples and communications stocks. Materials stocks tumbled, even as stocks from technology, energy and consumer discretionary sectors recovered well from early lows.

Worries about stretched tech valuations amid increasing investments in AI infrastructure, and fears of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and a few other central banks contributed to market's sharp plunge this morning.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled to 34,584.58, losing over 400 points in the process, recovered to 35,059.81 before retreating to 34,914.31, down 87.87 points or 0.25% from previous close.

The Consumer Staples Index climbed 4.2%. Alimentation Couche-Tard soared 11.6%. Loblaw, Metro, Weston George and The North West Company gained 1.7%-2.3%.

Communications stocks BCE inc., Cogeco Communications, Telus Corporation and Rogers Communications gained 1%-1.5%.

In the materials sector, G Mining Ventures, Hudbay Minerals, 5N Plus, First Quantum Minerals, Americas Gold & Silver Corporation, Lundin Mining, Ero Copper, Discovery Silver Corp., Capstone Copper Corp., Avino Silver & Gold Mines, Aya Gold & Silver and Teck Resources shed 5%-8%.

Cascades, Thomson Reuters, Open Text Corporation, Waste Connections, Lightspeed Commerce, Constellation Software, Canadian Energy Services, Metro and Loblaw Companies gained 2.5%-6%.

Celestica, Mattr Corp., Finning International, Real Matters, Interfor, Magna International, Canopy Growth, Onex and Power Corporation of Canada declined sharply.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Palantir: KI-Star mit deutlichen Rissen

Der Datenanalysespezialist wächst in den USA rasant und hob zuletzt die Prognose an. Doch an der Börse zählen derzeit andere Fakten: Europa sucht den Ausstieg, die Bewertung ist hoch und prominente Short-Seller erhöhen den Druck.

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SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’462.56 19.50 S6WBNU
Short 14’746.34 13.92 S6CB3U
Short 15’287.38 8.99 SMYBKU
SMI-Kurs: 13’910.70 23.06.2026 17:31:21
Long 13’325.09 19.64 SVBOKU
Long 13’032.21 13.92 SXBT2U
Long 12’452.09 8.82 SN8B6U
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