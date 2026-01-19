Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.01.2026 18:03:59

Canadian Market Recovers After Weak Start, Up Marginally At Noon

(RTTNews) - After opening marginally weak and slipping further down subsequently, the Canadian market recovered lost ground Monday morning with materials stocks climbing higher thanks to firm metal prices. Investors also digested the nation's inflation data for the month of December.

Worries about rising geopolitical tensions and U.S. President Donald Trump's additional tariffs threat contributed to the weak start.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 32,918.68, was up 25.07 points or 0.08% at 33,065.62 a few minutes before noon.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the headline inflation rate in Canada rose to 2.4% in December of 2025 from 2.2% in the previous month, the highest in three months. Inflation was expected to remain unchanged. The Consumer Price Index in Canada decreased 0.2% in December of 2025 over the previous month.

Canada's annual core inflation, which excludes eight of the most volatile components such as food, energy, and mortgage interest costs, eased to 2.8% in December 2025 from 2.9% the month before. On a monthly basis, core consumer prices fell by 0.4% in December, after a 0.1% decrease in the prior month.

The Materials Capped Index climbed nearly 2%. Iamgold Corp. soared more than 9%. Silvercorp Metals surged 6.3% G Mining Ventures, Torex Gold Resources, Wesdome Gold Mines, K92 Mining, Lundin Gold, Discovery Silver Corp., Ssr Mining, Dundee Precious Metals and Aya Gold & Silver gained 3 to 4.5%.

Energy stocks Peyto Exploration & Development, Birchcliff Energy, Strathcona Resources, Paramount Resources, Arc Resources and Tamarack Valley Energy moved up by 1 to 3%.

AutoCanada, Quebecor, Capital Power Corporation, Calian Group, Sprott Inc., Metro Inc., and CCL Industries posted sharp to moderate gains.

Keyera Corp., Hut 8 Corp., Docebo, Open Text Corporation, BRP Inc., Cogeco Communications, ATS Corporation, Thomson Reuters, goeasy, Cargojet, Shopify, Cogeco Inc., Magna International, Fairfax Financial Holdings and Constellation Software remained in the red with sharp losses.

Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
