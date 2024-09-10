Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’965 -0.1%  SPI 15’906 -0.2%  Dow 40’737 -0.2%  DAX 18’266 -1.0%  Euro 0.9333 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’747 -0.7%  Gold 2’516 0.4%  Bitcoin 48’703 0.4%  Dollar 0.8468 0.0%  Öl 69.7 -3.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Relief Therapeutics125112599
Top News
ZKB-Marke Swisscanto steigt in boomendes ETF-Geschäft ein
Nach Kurseinbruch: Vermögen von NVIDIA-CEO Huang fällt unter die 100-Milliarden-Dollar-Marke
Fed-Leitzinssenkung erwartet: Diese Investitionen in Aktien, Anleihen & Co. empfehlen Experten
Gold, Aktien, Kryptos: So investiert US-Präsidentschaftskandidat Donald Trump sein Vermögen
Cathie Woods ARK Invest Europe hat einen langsamen Start hingelegt
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

10.09.2024 23:55:20

Canadian Market Recovers After Early Setback, Ends Just Marginally Down

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks tumbled after a slightly flat start Tuesday morning, but recovered gradually as the day's session progressed and eventually ended with a marginal loss.

The market dropped to the session's low around noon, and then kept paring losses on bargain hunting.

The mood in the market was cautious as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data, and the European Central Bank's monetary policy this week.

The benchmark SMI, which was down by about 235 points at 22,791.55 at noon, ended the day's session with just a marginal loss of 24.06 points or 0.1% at 23,003.09.

Materials, healthcare, real estate and technology stocks were among the prominent gainers, while energy and consumer discretionary stocks declined sharply.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), BCE Inc (BCE.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), Telus Corp (T.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) were among the major losers.

Lundin Gold (LUG.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Endeavour Mining (EDV.TO), Quebecor (QBR.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), IA Financial Corporation (IAG.TO), Alamos Gold (AGI.TO), Opex Text Corporation (OTEX.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) and Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) rallied sharply.

WSP Global (WSP.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) also posted strong gains.

Centamin plc (CEE.TO) shares soared 23.5%. The company reported gold production of 93,278 ounces or oz in the second quarter, and gold sales of 102,563 oz from the Sukari Gold Mine.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

Im heutigen 🎙️ Interview zum Thema Schweizer Blue Chips sprechen Thomas B. Kovacs @Sparkojote und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss über Schweizer Aktien, die Schweiz als Standort für Unternehmen und den Schweizer Franken. Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Probleme in der Pharma- und Chip-Branche und welche sonstigen Branchen spannend sein könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge

Inside Trading & Investment

10.09.24 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
10.09.24 U.S. Treasury Futures Exchange for Physical (EFP) Transactions
10.09.24 US-Wahlen: der Showdown geht weiter
10.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, VAT Group
10.09.24 Marktüberblick: SAP nach Oracle-Zahlen im Fokus
10.09.24 Schwergewicht bremst Erholungsbewegung
10.09.24 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
10.09.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Wieder unter 12‘000 Punkten
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’400.00 19.90
Short 12’663.22 13.72 YXSSMU
Short 13’167.69 8.65 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’964.71 10.09.2024 17:31:45
Long 11’453.87 19.90 UI3SRU
Long 11’176.12 13.64 SSXMLU
Long 10’675.66 8.81 SSOMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Santhera-Aktie deutlich stärker: Vereinbarung mit Genesis Pharma für DMD-Mittel Agamree
Bayer-Aktie schwächelt: Bayer bestätigt Wirksamkeit seines Mittels gegen Wechseljahresbeschwerden
Bayer Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagvormittag vermehrt von Bayer
DAX 40-Wert BMW-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in BMW von vor 3 Jahren angefallen
Apple-Aktie nach Keynote im Minus: Apple stellt iPhones mit Kamera-Auslöser vor
September-Event: Neue iPhones und Computer-Uhr von Apple erwartet
Blick ins Portfolio: In diese Aktien hat Big Short-Investor Michael Burry in Q2 2024 investiert
ams Aktie News: ams am Mittag mit roter Tendenz
Oracle-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Gewinnplus im ersten Quartal
Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SMI verliert letztendlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten