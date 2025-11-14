Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
14.11.2025 18:44:55

Canadian Market Rebounds From Early Setback; Technology, Energy Stocks Rise

(RTTNews) - After opening with a big negative gap and dropping further down into the red Friday morning, the Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index recovered gradually and was up modestly above the flat line a little past noon.

Stocks across the board tumbled early on in the session amid fading hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December following hawkish comments from several officials of the central bank. Lingering concerns about high valuations in the technology sector weighed as well on sentiment.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled to a seven month low to 29,828.52, was up 75 points or 0.25% at 30,328.64 about half an hour past noon.

The Information Technology Capped Index, which tanked nearly 7% early on, is up 1.8% with several top stocks in the sector rebounding strongly. Celestica is up nearly 5.5%. Bitfarms, Constellation Software, Shopify and Descartes Systems Group are gaining 1.3 to 2%.

Energy stocks are the other major contributors to market's strong recovery from early lows. Ces Energy Solutions is rising nearly 8.5%. Peyto Exploration is gaining 5.2%

Athabasca Oil Corporation is climbing up 4.1%. Vermilion Energy, Imperial Oil, Freehold Royalties, Headwater Exploration and Arc Resources are gaining 1.3 to 3%.

Healthcare and communications stocks are weak, while materials, consumer staples, industrials and financials stocks are turning in a mixed performance.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada rose 3.3% month-over-month to C$72.1 billion in September, rebounding from a 1% drop in August and exceeding expectations of a 2.8% increase. This marked the highest level since February 2025.

Meanwhile, Canada's wholesale trade rose 0.6% month-on-month to C$85.9 billion in September, the sixth increase in nine months, reversing a 1.2% decline in August and beating initial estimates for stagnation.

ETFs statt Sparkonto: Warum Nicht-Investieren Geld kostet: ETF-Panel für Einsteiger & Fortgeschritten | Börsentag Zürich

ETF-Sparpläne boomen – aber wie fängst du richtig an und welche Produkte passen wirklich zu dir? Im ETF-Panel vom Börsentag 2025 in Zürich diskutieren Experten über alles, was du zu ETFs in der Schweiz wissen musst: von den Grundlagen bis zu aktiven ETFs, Themen-ETFs und den versteckten Kosten bei Brokern.

Du erfährst:
🔸Was ein ETF ist, warum er so transparent und günstig ist und wie du mit Sparplänen schon mit kleinen Beträgen (z.B. 50 CHF) Vermögen aufbauen kannst.
🔸Wie du dein ETF-Portfolio aufbaust: MSCI World vs. All Country, Emerging Markets, Themen-ETFs wie AI, Klima oder Gesundheit – und wann „Pfeffer im Depot“ Sinn macht.
🔸Warum „Time in the market“ wichtiger ist als Market Timing und wieso Finanzbildung und einfache Erklärungen für Einsteiger so entscheidend sind.
🔸Wie du Kosten wirklich vergleichst: TER, Courtage, FX-Gebühren, Stempelsteuer & Co. – und worauf du bei Schweizer Brokern und ETF-Anbietern achten solltest.
🔸Ob aktive ETFs eine echte Chance auf Mehrertrag bieten oder nur ein teurer Trend sind – inklusive ehrlicher Einschätzungen der Anbieter.
🔸Wenn du in der Schweiz lebst, ETF-Sparpläne nutzen willst und Schritt für Schritt Vermögen für Rente, Eigenheim oder dein Traumauto aufbauen möchtest, ist dieses Panel dein perfekter Einstieg

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Bloggerlounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Inside Trading & Investment

