SMI 13’157 -0.1%  SPI 18’206 0.0%  Dow 48’674 0.4%  DAX 24’561 -0.6%  Euro 0.9284 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’883 -0.2%  Gold 4’830 1.4%  Bitcoin 69’731 0.0%  Dollar 1 0.5%  Öl 65 1.5% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
UBS Nestlé Roche Rheinmetall Zurich Insurance NVIDIA Swiss Re Novartis Sika
NVIDIA-Aktie: Das steckt wirklich hinter dem Groq-Deal
Galderma-Aktie: Zusammenarbeit mit Ipsen im Bereich Neuromodulatoren definitiv beendet
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Wie sich der Konzern ohne Buffett zu Bitcoin positioniert
Moody‘s passt Rating für RENK-Aktie nach oben an: Auch Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und TKMS im Blick
Barry Callebaut-Aktie zieht nach Bekanntgabe von CEO-Wechsel kräftig an: Absatz bricht ein - Ausblick optimistisch
21.01.2026 18:21:37

Canadian Market Pares Early Gains

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market's benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index moved higher Wednesday morning, riding on strong gains in the energy sector. A few stocks from consumer staples and industrials sectors too climbed up on selective buying support.

However, with the mood turning cautious subsequently, the market pared early gains and dropped into negative territory.

Investors digested the latest batch of economic data, and continued to follow the developments on the geopolitical front.

U.S. President Donald Trump ruled out the use of military force to take control of Greenland during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. But I won't do that. Okay?" Trump said. "Now everyone's saying, 'Oh, good.' That's probably the biggest statement I made, because people thought I would use force," he continued. "I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force."

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 33,015.81 earlier in the session, was down 11.44 points or 0.03% at 32,738.84 a few minutes past noon.

The Energy Capped Index climbed 2.7%. Vermilion Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Arc Resources, Ces Energy Solutions Corp., Athabasca Oil Corp., Tourmaline Oil Corp, Imperial Oil, Cenovus Energy and Enerflex gained 3 to 4.2%.

Consumer staples stock Alimentation Couche-Tard moved up 2.7%. Metro Inc., Loblaw and The NorthWest Company posted moderate gains.

Among industrials stocks, Gfl Environmental surged 5.1%. Air Canada climbed up 3.5%. Ats Corp., Tfi International, Canadian National Railway, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Waste Connections and Exchange Income Corp. gained 1 to 2.3%.

Technology stock Dye & Durham tanked more than 10%. Kinaxis, Descartes Systems Group and Shopify lost 4.3%, 4.1% and 3.7%, respectively.

Docebo, Sangoma Technologies, Firan Technology Group, Lightspeed Commerce and BlackBerry lost 1 to 3%.

Data from Statistics Canada showed producer prices in Canada fell 0.6% month over month in December 2025, the steepest decline in seven months, following an upwardly revised 1.1% increase in November.

On a year-on-year basis, producer prices increased 4.9% in December, easing from a 5.9% rise in the previous month.

Canada's Raw Materials Price Index increased 0.5% month-on-month in December 2025, following a 0.3% gain in November, and countering expectations for a 0.5% decrease. Commodity prices in Canada decreased to 6.4% (year-over-year) in December from 7.2% percent in November.

Im BX Morning Call erklärt Simon Götschmann (Arkudos), wie eine aktive Schweizer Aktienstrategie funktioniert

Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien

Inside Trading & Investment

16:56 Die globalen geopolitischen Risiken nehmen zu
09:23 SMI-Anleger drücken weiter auf Verkaufsknopf
07:00 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Weiter abwärts
20.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf VAT Group AG, Comet Holding AG
20.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Givaudan, Partners Group
20.01.26 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Rallymodus
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’683.67 19.66 UFLBSU
Short 13’955.45 13.86 SJLB4U
Short 14’477.39 8.96 SY6B1U
SMI-Kurs: 13’156.81 21.01.2026 17:31:36
Long 12’613.33 19.95 SYWB0U
Long 12’306.54 13.72 S6EBMU
Long 11’797.58 8.99 S79B6U
BKW-Aktie tiefrot: Energiekonzern nimmt Wertkorrektur auf Kohlekraftwerk Wilhelmshaven vor
Hypoport-Aktie rutscht zweistellig ab: Transaktionsvolumen legt 2025 trotz schwachem Schlussquartal zu
BioNTech-Aktie im Blick: FDA treibt Prüfung der Tumortherapie voran
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Outperform-Bewertung durch Bernstein Research
Zollsorgen: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich mit starken Verlusten -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen schwächer
Tesla-Aktie: Model Y soll zum dritten Mal in Folge weltweit an der Spitze stehen
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Wie sich der Konzern ohne Buffett zu Bitcoin positioniert
Barry Callebaut-Aktie zieht nach Bekanntgabe von CEO-Wechsel kräftig an: Absatz bricht ein - Ausblick optimistisch
DocMorris-Aktie rutscht ab: Unternehmen wächst 2025 zweistellig in Lokalwährungen - EBITDA-Ausblick tiefer
DroneShield-Aktie sackt dennoch ab: Neue Software-Updates versprechen Systemverbesserungen

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
19:04 Volkswagen-Autosparte übertrifft Ziel für Finanzmittelzufluss
18:59 ROUNDUP: Rund 1.700 weniger Beschäftigte - Tesla: Normale Schwankung
18:39 Sondergipfel in Brüssel: EU berät über Trumps Grönland-Kurs
18:26 ROUNDUP: Trump will Selenskyj treffen
18:26 US-Anleihen legen etwas zu - Trump-Rede bewegt kaum
18:21 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Beruhigung - Trump vermeidet in Davos Eskalation
18:18 HINTERGRUND: Trump und 'das große, schöne Stück Eis'
18:16 Merz kommt am Aschermittwoch nach Rheinland-Pfalz
18:14 Börse Wien Schluss: Anleger werden doch wieder zuversichtlicher
18:10 DAVOS/ROUNDUP 2: Trump bekräftigt US-Besitzanspruch auf Grönland