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Plus500 Depot
06.07.2026 18:28:16

Canadian Market Modestly Lower As Materials, Consumer Staples Stocks Decline

(RTTNews) - After opening slightly lower and then moving marginally above the flat line, the Canadian benchmark index S&P/TSX Composite slipped into negative territory on Monday, weighed down by losses in materials, healthcare and consumer staples sectors.

The index, which edged up to 35,312.76 in early trades, dropped to a low of 35,053.94 before recovering to 35,184.43, down 90.41 points or 0.26%.

The Materials Capped Index fell 2.5% as several stocks in the sector shed ground despite a rise in precious metals prices. Among the major losers in the section, Pan American Silver Corp., Discovery Silver Corp. and K92 Mining slipped 5%-6%.

Seabridge Gold, Torex Gold Resources, First Majestic Silver, Aris Mining Corporation, Centerra Gold, Wesdome Gold Mines, Silvercorp Metals and Abrasilver Resource Corp. declined 4%-5%.

Among healthcare stocks, Curaleaf Holdings and Bausch Health Companies lost 3.7% and 2.5%, respectively.

In the consumer staples sector, Weston George lost 2.5%. Loblaw, Metro, Saputo, The North West Company and Alimentation Couche-Tard slipped 1%-2%.

Constellation Software, Cascades, Vermilion Energy, Restaurant Brands International, Imperial Oil, Cineplex, Canadian Utilities, Hydro One, EQB and Open Text Corporation were among the notable losers from other sectors.

Celestica climbed over 4% and Bombardier moved up nearly 4%. Aecon, Gran Tierra Energy, CAE, Brookfield Business Partners, Linamar, Russel Metals, Canada Goose Holdings, Enerflex, Rogers Communications, Magna International, Computer Modelling, Brookfield, Mullen, Onex and Martinrea International gained 1.5%-3.4%.

Data from S&P Global showed, the S&P Global Canada Composite PMI declined to 47.9 in June, marking the first contraction in 6 months in private-sector business activity, down from 50.8 in May.

Canada's S&P Global Services PMI fell to 47.1 in June from 50.6 in May, signalling a contraction in the services sector and the steepest decline in activity since February.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Nestlé: Neuer Appetit

Der weltgrösste Lebensmittelkonzern hat an der Börse einen starken Juni erlebt. Mit Blick auf die Vorlage der Semesterbilanz könnte sich bei Nestlé noch mehr Fantasie aufbauen.

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SpaceX, KI, Quantencomputing: Welche Hypes Anleger meiden sollten – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

SpaceX, künstliche Intelligenz, Tech-Aktien und Quantencomputing: Viele Börsenthemen lösen bei Privatanlegern derzeit FOMO aus. Doch wann ist ein Trend wirklich eine Investmentchance und wann nur übertriebene Euphorie?

In der aktuellen Folge von «Wall Street Live» spricht Olivia Hähnel mit Tim Schäfer über den SpaceX-Hype, FOMO bei IPOs und die Frage, warum Geduld an der Börse oft wichtiger ist als der Einstieg in den neuesten Trend. Dabei geht es um hohe Bewertungen, Tech-Konzentration im Depot, KI-Aktien wie Nvidia und Microsoft, Dividendenaktien, langfristiges Investieren und das Zukunftsthema Quantencomputing.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX, KI, Quantencomputing: Welche Hypes Anleger meiden sollten – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

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