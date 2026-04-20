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20.04.2026 18:28:39

Canadian Market Marginally Down In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Monday with investors digesting the nation's inflation data and closely following the developments on the geopolitical front.

After U.S. seized an Iranian vessel near the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran launched drone attacks on U.S. military ships, raising concerns about oil supplies.

Middle East tensions rose after Iran rejected participation in a second round of peace talks with the U.S., citing Washington's excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions, and the continuing naval blockade, which it considers a breach of the ceasefire.

Healthcare stocks are faring well. A few stocks from energy, technology and consumer sectors are up with strong gains. Materials stocks are weak, weighed down by lower metal prices. Real estate stocks are also weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 47.53 points or 0.14% at 34,298.76 nearly half an hour past noon.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the headline inflation rate in Canada surged to 2.4% in March from 1.8% in the previous month. The CPI rose 0.9% from the previous month amid a 21.2% surge in gasoline costs.

Canada's annual core inflation, which strips out eight of the most volatile components including food, energy, and mortgage interest costs, rose to 2.5% in March, after hitting an 11-month low of 2.3% in February. On a monthly basis, core consumer prices went up by 0.2%, following a 0.4% increase in the prior month.

BlackBerry soared more than 14%. Superior Plus zoomed 13.4%. Gran Tierra Energy, Parex Resources, Baytex Energy, Interfor, BRP, Vermilion Energy, Badger Infrastructure Solutions, Tilray, Enerflex and TFI International gained 2%-6%.

Silvercorp Metals tumbled nearly 7%. Iamgold, Seabridge Gold, Eldorado Gold, Lundin Gold, Wheaton Precious Metals, Dundee Precious Metals, Agnico Eagle Mines, Fortuna Silver Mines and CAE lost 2%-4%.

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Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Diese Aktien & Themen stehen im Fokus:

Tech-Giganten unter Druck
– Microsoft: Rücksetzer trotz starker Marktposition – Chance durch niedrigere Bewertung?
– SAP: KI als Risiko für das Geschäftsmodell?
– Oracle: Deutlicher Kursverlust bei gleichzeitig attraktiver Bewertung
– Meta Platforms: Hohe KI-Investitionen & neue Monetarisierungsmöglichkeiten (z. B. WhatsApp)

️ Konsum & Marken unter Druck
– Nike: Sinkende Nachfrage, steigende Konkurrenz aber starke Marke
– Amazon: Hohe Investitionen drücken Gewinne langfristig trotzdem spannend?

Weitere Value-Kandidaten
– PayPal: Stark gefallen – Turnaround möglich?
– Constellation Software: Hidden Champion mit einzigartigem Geschäftsmodell

Das grosse Thema:
Viele dieser Unternehmen investieren massiv in KI, Cloud und Zukunftstechnologien, was kurzfristig die Gewinne belastet, aber langfristig enorme Chancen bieten kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

13:48 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Jede Menge Bewegung
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17.04.26 Anleger halten sich zurück
17.04.26 Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
16.04.26 Giganten unter Druck: United Airlines prüft Übernahme von American Airlines
16.04.26 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’796.90 19.75 B94SVU
Short 14’079.02 13.84 B0PS9U
Short 14’617.05 8.89 S6WBNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’232.03 20.04.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’675.19 19.18 S6DBXU
Long 12’373.83 13.43 S9OBOU
Long 11’866.19 8.95 SZDBEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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