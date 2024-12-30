Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’601 0.1%  SPI 15’472 0.1%  Dow 42’574 -1.0%  DAX 19’909 -0.4%  Euro 0.9404 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’869 -0.6%  Gold 2’606 -0.6%  Bitcoin 83’720 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9041 0.0%  Öl 74.4 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Adecco1213860DocMorris4261528Swatch1225515Sika41879292
Top News
2024: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
iPhone-Akku dauernd leer? Diese Tipps helfen
Wie man die besten Dividendenaktien auswählt
Krypto-Ausblick 2025: Stehen Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. vor einem Boom oder Einbruch?
Neuer Ripple-Stablecoin: Globaler Durchbruch?
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

31.12.2024 00:09:55

Canadian Market Ends Lower For 2nd Straight Session

(RTTNews) - Despite recovering from early lows, the Canadian market closed notably lower on Monday, hurt by losses in materials, technology and consumer sectors.

Several stocks from healthcare, real estate and industrials sectors too ended on a weak note.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats, interest rate uncertainty and persisting concerns about geopolitical tensions weighed on sentiment.

Data from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business showed that the CFIB's Business Barometer in Canada, which reflects 12-month forward expectations for business performances in the country, fell to 56.4 in December from the upwardly revised 59.8 in the previous month, which was the highest since mid-2022.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 175.81 points or 0.71% at 24,620.59, well off the day's low of 24,491.51.

The Materials Capped Index drifted down 1.78%. MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Seabridge Gold (SEA.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) and Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) lost 2.3 to 4%.

Technology stocks Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), Dye & Durham (DND.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) lost 1.2 to 3.4%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Mty Food Group (MTY.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) closed notably lower.

Consumer staples stock Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) closed down by about 2.2%. George Weston (WN.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) and Loblaw (L.TO) ended lower by 1 to 1.5%.

Energy stocks found good support. Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO) and Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO) climbed 5.6% and 5.3%, respectively. Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Topaz Energy (TPZ.TO), Peyto Exploration (PEY.TO), Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO) and Nuvista Energy (NV.TO) gained 2 to 4.5%.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2024 | BX TV

Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews wirft David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Rückblick auf das Jahr 2024.
Wie auch im Jahr 2023 beschäftigt der Krieg in der Ukraine weiterhin die Welt, ebenfalls spitzt sich der Gaza Konflikt zu. Robert Halver erklärt, wie diese Konflikte die Finanzmärkte bewegt haben und welche Auswirkungen die Zinssenkungen der Notenbanken auf die Märkte genommen hat.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2024 | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

30.12.24 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero unter Druck
27.12.24 Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2024 | BX TV
23.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Gegenreaktion zum Wochenschluss
20.12.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Chipotle Mexican Grill, McDonalds, Starbucks
20.12.24 Will Santa Claus come to Wall Street?
20.12.24 BNP Paribas - Ausblick 2025
19.12.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
18.12.24 Klimawandel treibt Kaffee- und Kakaopreise auf Rekordhöhe
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’030.80 18.92 BEYSPU
Short 12’251.11 13.74 BA4SLU
Short 12’717.55 8.91 ZGSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’600.90 30.12.2024 17:30:19
Long 11’046.85 19.23 SSSMQU
Long 10’811.17 13.58 SSOMUU
Long 10’368.95 8.94 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI steigt am letzten Handelstag des Jahres leicht -- DAX letztlich etwas schwächer
Roche-Aktie höher: Roche-CEO bescheinigt Pharmakonzern gesundes Geschäft
Zukunft der Healthineers-Beteiligung: Siemens startet Überprüfung - Siemens Healthineers-Aktie im Minus
Evolva-Aktie zieht an: Grossaktionär Nice & Green schlägt komplette Beteiligung los
BayWa-Aktie +17 Prozent: BayWa vereinbart Rettungsplan - erste grosse Schritte
EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE am Montagmittag mit Kurseinbussen
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag stärker
Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Start den Rückwärtsgang ein
UBS-Aktie tiefer: UBS-Chef macht sich keine Sorgen um Wettbewerb in Banken-Branche
Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones zum Start in der Verlustzone

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten