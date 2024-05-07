Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’513 1.6%  SPI 15’372 1.4%  Dow 38’884 0.1%  DAX 18’430 1.4%  Euro 0.9771 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’016 1.2%  Gold 2’314 -0.4%  Bitcoin 57’233 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9083 0.0%  Öl 83.0 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Meyer Burger10850379Idorsia36346343Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171Geberit3017040Lonza1384101
Top News
Rückläufiger Gewinn der Magnificent Seven: S&P 500 dürfte Kursrally 2024 dennoch fortsetzen
neon und Invesco wollen ETF-Fondssparen in der Schweiz forcieren
Galderma-Aktie mit Potenzial? So könnte es für den Börsenneuling weitergehen
Ausblick: AMC legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Geely-Tochter ZEEKR überholt teilweise Tesla
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

07.05.2024 23:49:19

Canadian Market Ends Higher After Lackluster Session

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended higher on Tuesday, extending gains to a fourth straight day, but gains in the session were just marginal as investors largely refrained from making significant moves.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 31.15 points or 0.14% at 22,290.62, after moving between 22,261.01 and 22,347.39.

Finning International (FTT.TO) gained about 3.5%. The company reported first-quarter net income of $121 million, compared to $134 million a year ago.

Calian Group (CGY.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) climbed 2 to 3%.

Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPX.B.TO), RB Global Inc (RBA.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) advanced 1 to 2%.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) dropped nearly 7%. Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Pet Valu Holdings (PET.TO), Wajax Corporation (WJX.TO), Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (ATRL.TO), Badger Infrastructure Solutions (BDGI.TO) and WSP Global Inc (WSP.TO) lost 2 to 4%.

George Weston Ltd. (WN.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $312 million for the first-quarter of 2024, up $30 million or 10.6%, compared to its net earnings in the year-ago quarter. The stock ended 0.8% up.

MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO) edged up marginally. The company announced after trading hours on Monday that its net earnings increased to $98 million in the first quarter of 2024 from $81 million in the same period of 2023.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN.TO) shares declined sharply after the company reported first-quarter net income of C$1.01 billion, compared to C$70.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

On the economic front, the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index in Canada surged to 63 in April 2024 from 57.5 in March, surpassing expectations of 58.1 and reaching its highest level in two years. It was the ninth consecutive monthly increase.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Alpahabet A, Dollarama & Intesa Sanpaolo – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Alphabet A
✅ Dollarama
✅ Intesa Sanpaolo

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Alpahabet A, Dollarama & Intesa Sanpaolo – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

07.05.24 Five Things To Watch in Grain Markets in 2024
07.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Continental AG
07.05.24 Biotechnologie: Hellt sich das Momentum dauerhaft auf?
07.05.24 Marktüberblick: Versicherungswerte gesucht
07.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Givaudan, Roche
07.05.24 Aufwärtstrend hält an
07.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Die Hoffnung kehrt zurück
06.05.24 Strom und Gas: die Energiekrise ist vorbei
06.05.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Alpahabet A, Dollarama & Intesa Sanpaolo – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’953.80 19.48 13SSMU
Short 12’205.86 13.68 SSZM2U
Short 12’692.58 8.64 OBSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’512.97 07.05.2024 17:31:29
Long 11’120.00 19.99
Long 10’820.00 13.82
Long 10’302.03 8.91 BASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Palantir-Aktie nach guten Zahlen trotzdem unter Druck
Erste Schätzungen: NVIDIA legt Quartalsergebnis vor
UBS-Aktie springt hoch: UBS mit Milliardengewinn wieder zurück in schwarzen Zahlen
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Nikola-Aktie verliert stark: Nikola macht weniger Verlust - Umsatz aber enttäuschend
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Favoriten der Strategen: Diese Titel sind bei Analysten ausserdem besonders beliebt
BASF-Aktie im Aufwind: BASF gibt stillgelegte Anlagen in Deutschland ab
SEC verschiebt auch Entscheidung zu Ethereum-Spot-ETFs von Grayscale und Franklin Templeton
Richemont-Aktie steigt leicht: Richemont übernimmt italienisches Schmuckhaus Vhernier
Idorsia-Aktie springt an: Anleihegläubiger stimmen neuen Konditionen zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit