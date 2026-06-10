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10.06.2026 16:48:09

Canadian Market Comes Off Early Lows, But Stays Weak; BoC Holds Rates Again

(RTTNews) - After opening notably lower and edging further down, the Canadian market recovered and moved closer to the unchanged line Wednesday morning thanks to gains in the energy sector and several stocks from financials and technology sectors finding support at lower levels.

In addition to following the reports from the Middle East front, investors also digested the Bank of Canada's widely expected interest rate decision.

The Canadian central bank said it decided to hold its target for the overnight rate at 2.25%, with the Bank Rate at 2.5% and the deposit rate at 2.20%.

In its accompanying statement, the BoC said the ongoing Middle East conflict and the resulting increases in energy prices and disruptions in global supply chains are weighing on global economic growth and pushing up inflation.

The BoC also noted U.S. President Donald Trump's administration continues to propose new tariffs and trade policy uncertainty remains elevated.

While the BoC said its Governing Council is continuing to look through the war's near-term impact on headline inflation, it stressed that it will not let higher energy prices become persistent inflation.

The Canadian benchmark index S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 37.73 points or 0.11% at 34,373.93 a little while ago. The index, which dropped to 34,178.90 earlier, climbed to 34,403.65 subsequently.

Energy stocks are gaining, riding on higher oil prices. Strathcona Resources, Tamarack Valley Energy, Headwater Exploration, Kelt Exploration, International Petroleum Corporation, Cenovus Energy, Athabasca Oil Corp, Terravest Industries, Vermilion Energy and Whitecap Resources are up 1.8%-3.2%.

BlackBerry, Aimia, Canfor, Tilray, Methanex, Western Forest Products, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Interfor and Cineplex are among the prominent gainers from other sectors.

Weak metal prices weighed on materials stocks. Seabridge Gold dropped 5.7% and Lundin Gold drifted down 4.2%. Discovery Silver Corp., Orla Mining, Equinox Gold, Kinross Gold, B2Gold Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines and SSR Mining shed 2%-3.1%.

Among notable losers from other sectors, Enghouse Systems drifted down 5%. TFI International, Cameco, Telus, BRP Inc., Ballard Power Systems, Mullen, Finning International, Nutrien, Cargojet, Shopify, Thomson Reuters and Gildan Activewear shed 1%-4%.

Property services firm FirstService Corp. (FSV, FSV.TO), announced on Wednesday that its Roofing Corp of America subsidiary has acquired Schefers Roofing, expanding its commercial roofing operations into the Kansas City market. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The stock was down by about 1.4%.

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Trading Signals: Idorsia: Chancen aufgrund mehrerer Katalysatoren

Klinische Fortschritte und starke Verkaufszahlen sorgen bei Idorsia für Fantasie. Nach dem Sprung auf ein neues Jahreshoch holt die Aktie zwar Luft geholt, doch genau diese Pause könnte für risikobereite Anleger Chancen bieten.

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Quality statt Hype – Frank Häusler von Dreyfus Söhne & Cie AG zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch mit Frank Häusler, Head Investments bei der Dreyfus Bank, über langfristige Anlagestrategien, Quality-Aktien, Asset Allocation und die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung.

Im Gespräch geht es unter anderem um:
Warum Ruhe und Strategie in volatilen Märkten wichtiger sind als kurzfristige News
Weshalb Asset Allocation für Dreyfus der wichtigste Hebel im Portfolio ist
Warum Quality-Aktien im Zentrum der Aktienstrategie stehen
Wie Dreyfus Aktien über Sektoren und globale Peer Groups analysiert
Warum die Bank stärker auf Aktien, Gold und Schweizer Immobilien setzt
Welche Rolle Hedgefonds und Bitcoin künftig als Beimischung spielen können
Wie Frank Häusler privat investiert und warum er konsequent langfristig zukauft

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Quality statt Hype – Frank Häusler von Dreyfus Söhne & Cie AG zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

09:52 SG-Marktüberblick: 10.06.2026
08:58 Nahost-Konflikt eskaliert erneut
07:00 Quality statt Hype – Frank Häusler von Dreyfus Söhne & Cie AG zu Gast im BX Morningcall
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’924.46 19.64 SA6BSU
Short 14’193.49 13.99 SZEB1U
Short 14’727.22 8.96 SLPB9U
SMI-Kurs: 13’463.63 10.06.2026 16:37:35
Long 12’837.15 19.93 SXEBDU
Long 12’533.19 13.70 SJCBCU
Long 12’010.27 8.96 SIQBPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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