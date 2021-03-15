SMI 10’861 0.2%  SPI 13’672 0.3%  Dow 32’779 0.9%  DAX 14’513 0.1%  Euro 1.1085 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’843 0.3%  Gold 1’731 0.2%  Bitcoin 51’277 -7.0%  Dollar 0.9292 0.0%  Öl 68.6 -0.9% 
15.03.2021 13:13:00

Canadian housing starts declined in February

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 242,777 units in February 2021, down from 244,963 units in January 2021, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"The national trend in housing starts declined in February, but remained elevated," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Single-detached SAAR starts declined in February following strong growth in January, particularly in Montreal. Multi-family SAAR starts also declined in several centres in February, further contributing to the decline in the overall trend."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 245,922 units in February, a decrease of 13.5% from 284,372 units in January. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 14% in February to 231,042 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 15.8% to 163,757 units in February while single-detached urban starts decreased by 9.3% to 67,285 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 14,880 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data  are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the March 2021 data on April 19 at 8:15 AM ET.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total





February
2020

February
2021

%

February
2020

February
2021

%

February
2020

February
2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)










N.-L.


6

8

33

9

0

-100

15

8

-47

P.E.I.   


7

6

-14

68

10

-85

75

16

-79

N.S.   


95

90

-5

474

173

-64

569

263

-54

N.B.   


14

15

7

34

50

47

48

65

35

Atlantic


122

119

-2

585

233

-60

707

352

-50

Qc


262

382

46

2,248

3,602

60

2,510

3,984

59

Ont.   


1,083

1,560

44

4,078

3,542

-13

5,161

5,102

-1

Man.   


171

173

1

159

310

95

330

483

46

Sask.   


60

93

55

69

119

72

129

212

64

Alta.   


691

838

21

688

1,015

48

1,379

1,853

34

Prairies


922

1,104

20

916

1,444

58

1,838

2,548

39

B.C.   


452

570

26

2,564

2,706

6

3,016

3,276

9

Canada (10,000+)

2,841

3,735

31

10,391

11,527

11

13,232

15,262

15

Metropolitan Areas










Abbotsford-Mission

15

28

87

207

131

-37

222

159

-28

Barrie


70

33

-53

0

4

##

70

37

-47

Belleville


13

14

8

2

2

-

15

16

7

Brantford


26

33

27

4

58

##

30

91

203

Calgary


298

343

15

348

299

-14

646

642

-1

Edmonton


324

409

26

296

558

89

620

967

56

Greater Sudbury

0

0

-

0

2

##

0

2

##

Guelph


1

11

##

10

55

450

11

66

##

Halifax


62

70

13

373

143

-62

435

213

-51

Hamilton


28

28

-

549

623

13

577

651

13

Kelowna


40

92

130

276

163

-41

316

255

-19

Kingston


15

20

33

0

5

##

15

25

67

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

63

70

11

241

32

-87

304

102

-66

Lethbridge


15

23

53

12

111

##

27

134

396

London


112

194

73

84

520

##

196

714

264

Moncton


6

7

17

0

2

##

6

9

50

Montréal


113

130

15

1,330

2,929

120

1,443

3,059

112

Oshawa


48

166

246

140

176

26

188

342

82

Ottawa-Gatineau

176

227

29

1,002

527

-47

1,178

754

-36

  Gatineau


23

17

-26

370

79

-79

393

96

-76

  Ottawa


153

210

37

632

448

-29

785

658

-16

Peterborough


3

10

233

0

131

##

3

141

##

Québec


42

94

124

132

142

8

174

236

36

Regina


24

17

-29

42

86

105

66

103

56

Saguenay


1

3

200

20

4

-80

21

7

-67

St. Catharines-Niagara

88

59

-33

108

93

-14

196

152

-22

Saint John


4

5

25

33

0

-100

37

5

-86

St. John's


5

8

60

8

0

-100

13

8

-38

Saskatoon


33

73

121

24

29

21

57

102

79

Sherbrooke


8

40

400

36

140

289

44

180

309

Thunder Bay


0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

Toronto


230

456

98

2,176

1,149

-47

2,406

1,605

-33

Trois-Rivières


1

4

300

36

11

-69

37

15

-59

Vancouver


210

206

-2

1,420

2,011

42

1,630

2,217

36

Victoria


68

74

9

414

83

-80

482

157

-67

Windsor


42

32

-24

23

31

35

65

63

-3

Winnipeg


155

152

-2

159

299

88

314

451

44

Total


2,339

3,131

34

9,505

10,549

11

11,844

13,680

16

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.


Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC


## not calculable / extreme value










 

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached

All Others

Total



January
2021

February
2021

%

January
2021

February
2021

%

January
2021

February
2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)










N.L.


520

443

-15

109

3

-97

629

446

-29

P.E.I.   


890

251

-72

192

120

-38

1,082

371

-66

N.S.   


1,831

1,782

-3

3,942

2,366

-40

5,773

4,148

-28

N.B.   


1,102

963

-13

1,658

972

-41

2,760

1,935

-30

Qc  


19,486

10,486

-46

76,525

62,491

-18

96,011

72,977

-24

Ont.   


25,025

28,397

13

63,156

47,529

-25

88,181

75,926

-14

Man.   


1,848

2,572

39

6,408

3,720

-42

8,256

6,292

-24

Sask.   


1,321

1,689

28

3,036

1,428

-53

4,357

3,117

-28

Alta.   


12,017

11,970

0

16,024

12,611

-21

28,041

24,581

-12

B.C.   


10,151

8,732

-14

23,473

32,517

39

33,624

41,249

23

Canada (10,000+)

74,191

67,285

-9

194,523

163,757

-16

268,714

231,042

-14

Canada (All Areas)

84,652

77,342

-9

199,721

168,579

-16

284,372

245,922

-14

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

367

452

23

636

1,572

147

1,003

2,024

102

Barrie


789

864

10

2,652

48

-98

3,441

912

-73

Belleville


162

672

315

168

24

-86

330

696

111

Brantford


477

625

31

1,800

696

-61

2,277

1,321

-42

Calgary


4,846

4,693

-3

9,336

3,588

-62

14,182

8,281

-42

Edmonton


5,856

5,885

0

5,196

6,696

29

11,052

12,581

14

Greater Sudbury

553

134

-76

0

24

##

553

158

-71

Guelph


305

208

-32

24

660

##

329

868

164

Halifax


1,254

1,373

9

3,492

1,716

-51

4,746

3,089

-35

Hamilton


1,086

553

-49

1,392

7,476

437

2,478

8,029

224

Kelowna


918

1,045

14

372

1,956

426

1,290

3,001

133

Kingston


245

533

118

1,272

60

-95

1,517

593

-61

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

976

846

-13

9,348

384

-96

10,324

1,230

-88

Lethbridge


359

335

-7

96

1,332

##

455

1,667

266

London


3,553

3,314

-7

408

6,240

##

3,961

9,554

141

Moncton


237

351

48

1,176

24

-98

1,413

375

-73

Montréal


8,078

3,077

-62

29,412

36,769

25

37,490

39,846

6

Oshawa


1,901

2,317

22

396

2,112

433

2,297

4,429

93

Ottawa-Gatineau

5,572

5,506

-1

5,316

6,324

19

10,888

11,830

9

  Gatineau


1,796

623

-65

1,500

948

-37

3,296

1,571

-52

  Ottawa


3,776

4,883

29

3,816

5,376

41

7,592

10,259

35

Peterborough

505

452

-10

0

1,572

##

505

2,024

301

Québec


2,585

1,992

-23

10,992

1,704

-84

13,577

3,696

-73

Regina


253

227

-10

360

1,032

187

613

1,259

105

Saguenay


1,434

222

-85

360

48

-87

1,794

270

-85

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,042

894

-14

1,356

1,116

-18

2,398

2,010

-16

Saint John


381

341

-10

24

0

-100

405

341

-16

St. John's


448

418

-7

96

0

-100

544

418

-23

Saskatoon


1,030

1,465

42

2,568

348

-86

3,598

1,813

-50

Sherbrooke


1,337

1,828

37

984

1,680

71

2,321

3,508

51

Thunder Bay


95

105

11

0

0

-

95

105

11

Toronto


6,089

10,622

74

30,876

13,788

-55

36,965

24,410

-34

Trois-Rivières

321

353

10

348

132

-62

669

485

-28

Vancouver


3,597

3,622

1

14,196

24,132

70

17,793

27,754

56

Victoria


1,088

1,079

-1

1,716

996

-42

2,804

2,075

-26

Windsor


550

604

10

1,380

372

-73

1,930

976

-49

Winnipeg


1,515

2,085

38

6,180

3,588

-42

7,695

5,673

-26

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.









Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC









## not calculable / extreme value











 

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

