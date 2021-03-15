Canadian housing starts declined in February

|
OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 242,777 units in February 2021, down from 244,963 units in January 2021, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.
"The national trend in housing starts declined in February, but remained elevated," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Single-detached SAAR starts declined in February following strong growth in January, particularly in Montreal. Multi-family SAAR starts also declined in several centres in February, further contributing to the decline in the overall trend."
CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 245,922 units in February, a decrease of 13.5% from 284,372 units in January. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 14% in February to 231,042 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 15.8% to 163,757 units in February while single-detached urban starts decreased by 9.3% to 67,285 units.
Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 14,880 units.
Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the March 2021 data on April 19 at 8:15 AM ET.
As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
Single-Detached
All Others
Total
February
February
%
February
February
%
February
February
%
Provinces (10,000+)
N.-L.
6
8
33
9
0
-100
15
8
-47
P.E.I.
7
6
-14
68
10
-85
75
16
-79
N.S.
95
90
-5
474
173
-64
569
263
-54
N.B.
14
15
7
34
50
47
48
65
35
Atlantic
122
119
-2
585
233
-60
707
352
-50
Qc
262
382
46
2,248
3,602
60
2,510
3,984
59
Ont.
1,083
1,560
44
4,078
3,542
-13
5,161
5,102
-1
Man.
171
173
1
159
310
95
330
483
46
Sask.
60
93
55
69
119
72
129
212
64
Alta.
691
838
21
688
1,015
48
1,379
1,853
34
Prairies
922
1,104
20
916
1,444
58
1,838
2,548
39
B.C.
452
570
26
2,564
2,706
6
3,016
3,276
9
Canada (10,000+)
2,841
3,735
31
10,391
11,527
11
13,232
15,262
15
Metropolitan Areas
Abbotsford-Mission
15
28
87
207
131
-37
222
159
-28
Barrie
70
33
-53
0
4
##
70
37
-47
Belleville
13
14
8
2
2
-
15
16
7
Brantford
26
33
27
4
58
##
30
91
203
Calgary
298
343
15
348
299
-14
646
642
-1
Edmonton
324
409
26
296
558
89
620
967
56
Greater Sudbury
0
0
-
0
2
##
0
2
##
Guelph
1
11
##
10
55
450
11
66
##
Halifax
62
70
13
373
143
-62
435
213
-51
Hamilton
28
28
-
549
623
13
577
651
13
Kelowna
40
92
130
276
163
-41
316
255
-19
Kingston
15
20
33
0
5
##
15
25
67
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
63
70
11
241
32
-87
304
102
-66
Lethbridge
15
23
53
12
111
##
27
134
396
London
112
194
73
84
520
##
196
714
264
Moncton
6
7
17
0
2
##
6
9
50
Montréal
113
130
15
1,330
2,929
120
1,443
3,059
112
Oshawa
48
166
246
140
176
26
188
342
82
Ottawa-Gatineau
176
227
29
1,002
527
-47
1,178
754
-36
Gatineau
23
17
-26
370
79
-79
393
96
-76
Ottawa
153
210
37
632
448
-29
785
658
-16
Peterborough
3
10
233
0
131
##
3
141
##
Québec
42
94
124
132
142
8
174
236
36
Regina
24
17
-29
42
86
105
66
103
56
Saguenay
1
3
200
20
4
-80
21
7
-67
St. Catharines-Niagara
88
59
-33
108
93
-14
196
152
-22
Saint John
4
5
25
33
0
-100
37
5
-86
St. John's
5
8
60
8
0
-100
13
8
-38
Saskatoon
33
73
121
24
29
21
57
102
79
Sherbrooke
8
40
400
36
140
289
44
180
309
Thunder Bay
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
Toronto
230
456
98
2,176
1,149
-47
2,406
1,605
-33
Trois-Rivières
1
4
300
36
11
-69
37
15
-59
Vancouver
210
206
-2
1,420
2,011
42
1,630
2,217
36
Victoria
68
74
9
414
83
-80
482
157
-67
Windsor
42
32
-24
23
31
35
65
63
-3
Winnipeg
155
152
-2
159
299
88
314
451
44
Total
2,339
3,131
34
9,505
10,549
11
11,844
13,680
16
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
## not calculable / extreme value
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
Single-Detached
All Others
Total
January
February
%
January
February
%
January
February
%
Provinces (10,000+)
N.L.
520
443
-15
109
3
-97
629
446
-29
P.E.I.
890
251
-72
192
120
-38
1,082
371
-66
N.S.
1,831
1,782
-3
3,942
2,366
-40
5,773
4,148
-28
N.B.
1,102
963
-13
1,658
972
-41
2,760
1,935
-30
Qc
19,486
10,486
-46
76,525
62,491
-18
96,011
72,977
-24
Ont.
25,025
28,397
13
63,156
47,529
-25
88,181
75,926
-14
Man.
1,848
2,572
39
6,408
3,720
-42
8,256
6,292
-24
Sask.
1,321
1,689
28
3,036
1,428
-53
4,357
3,117
-28
Alta.
12,017
11,970
0
16,024
12,611
-21
28,041
24,581
-12
B.C.
10,151
8,732
-14
23,473
32,517
39
33,624
41,249
23
Canada (10,000+)
74,191
67,285
-9
194,523
163,757
-16
268,714
231,042
-14
Canada (All Areas)
84,652
77,342
-9
199,721
168,579
-16
284,372
245,922
-14
Metropolitan Areas
Abbotsford-Mission
367
452
23
636
1,572
147
1,003
2,024
102
Barrie
789
864
10
2,652
48
-98
3,441
912
-73
Belleville
162
672
315
168
24
-86
330
696
111
Brantford
477
625
31
1,800
696
-61
2,277
1,321
-42
Calgary
4,846
4,693
-3
9,336
3,588
-62
14,182
8,281
-42
Edmonton
5,856
5,885
0
5,196
6,696
29
11,052
12,581
14
Greater Sudbury
553
134
-76
0
24
##
553
158
-71
Guelph
305
208
-32
24
660
##
329
868
164
Halifax
1,254
1,373
9
3,492
1,716
-51
4,746
3,089
-35
Hamilton
1,086
553
-49
1,392
7,476
437
2,478
8,029
224
Kelowna
918
1,045
14
372
1,956
426
1,290
3,001
133
Kingston
245
533
118
1,272
60
-95
1,517
593
-61
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
976
846
-13
9,348
384
-96
10,324
1,230
-88
Lethbridge
359
335
-7
96
1,332
##
455
1,667
266
London
3,553
3,314
-7
408
6,240
##
3,961
9,554
141
Moncton
237
351
48
1,176
24
-98
1,413
375
-73
Montréal
8,078
3,077
-62
29,412
36,769
25
37,490
39,846
6
Oshawa
1,901
2,317
22
396
2,112
433
2,297
4,429
93
Ottawa-Gatineau
5,572
5,506
-1
5,316
6,324
19
10,888
11,830
9
Gatineau
1,796
623
-65
1,500
948
-37
3,296
1,571
-52
Ottawa
3,776
4,883
29
3,816
5,376
41
7,592
10,259
35
Peterborough
505
452
-10
0
1,572
##
505
2,024
301
Québec
2,585
1,992
-23
10,992
1,704
-84
13,577
3,696
-73
Regina
253
227
-10
360
1,032
187
613
1,259
105
Saguenay
1,434
222
-85
360
48
-87
1,794
270
-85
St. Catharines-Niagara
1,042
894
-14
1,356
1,116
-18
2,398
2,010
-16
Saint John
381
341
-10
24
0
-100
405
341
-16
St. John's
448
418
-7
96
0
-100
544
418
-23
Saskatoon
1,030
1,465
42
2,568
348
-86
3,598
1,813
-50
Sherbrooke
1,337
1,828
37
984
1,680
71
2,321
3,508
51
Thunder Bay
95
105
11
0
0
-
95
105
11
Toronto
6,089
10,622
74
30,876
13,788
-55
36,965
24,410
-34
Trois-Rivières
321
353
10
348
132
-62
669
485
-28
Vancouver
3,597
3,622
1
14,196
24,132
70
17,793
27,754
56
Victoria
1,088
1,079
-1
1,716
996
-42
2,804
2,075
-26
Windsor
550
604
10
1,380
372
-73
1,930
976
-49
Winnipeg
1,515
2,085
38
6,180
3,588
-42
7,695
5,673
-26
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
