08.02.2020 08:15:00

Canadian Hip Hop Artist Toronto Poor Boy Releases Inspiring New Single "Big Dreams"

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canadian hip hop artist Toronto Poor Boy is set to inspire with the release of his fired up new track, "Big Dreams" — available now.

With 340,000+ views across YouTube and radio airplay throughout Toronto, Australia and the UK, Toronto Poor Boy has released the track ahead of his forthcoming debut studio album, available this spring.

Hot on the heels of late 2019's single release, "Karma," "Big Dreams" amplifies the Jamaican-born entertainer's dynamic blend of hip hop, rock and reggae, while drawing audiences to his magnetic online presence full of original comedy skits.

But even further, the track mirrors Poor Boy's own story and path; born in Jamaica into poverty, he was raised in group and foster homes throughout Toronto from the time he immigrated to Canada as a young teen, to the point of legal age and when he was released on his own.

It's this come up — from straits to the stage — that magnify Toronto Poor Boy's achievements in working hard to pursue his dream of writing and performing. It's his personal struggle — the loneliness of not having a family, the experience of navigating life far back from the 'starting line,' and the quest to stay out of trouble— that create such a rich and dynamic storytelling within the rapper's music.

Poor Boy's music is very much a reflection of his complex identity; "I'm very much two people," he says. "Not innocent or bad, but both parts exist simultaneously."

"Ultimately, it's my goal to inspire those in my community. My message to everyone is to never give up, and to keep working on those 'Big Dreams.'"

"Big Dreams" is available now.

For more information, please contact:
Dawn Van Dam
Canyon Entertainment Group 
info@canyonentertainmentgroup.com
416-402-8274

SOURCE Toronto Poor Boy

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
07.02.20
Coronavirus hat Rohstoffmärkte doch noch im Griff
07.02.20
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11.000 Punkten
07.02.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kehrt in Abwärtstrendkanal ein / LafargeHolcim – Droht ein langfristiger Kursrückgang?
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Coronavirus: Roche, Novartis und Co. müssen den Betrieb in China vorübergehend einstellen
Credit Suisse-Aktie leicht erholt: Credit Suisse ernennt Gottstein zum CEO - Thiam tritt zum 14.2. zurück
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
EMS-CHEMIE trotz Umsatzrückgang mit Gewinnplus - Aktie dämmt Verluste ein
Tesla und Bitcoin: Diese Ähnlichkeiten erkennt Krypto-Experte Novogratz
Analyst Acampora warnt vor längst überfälliger Marktkorrektur
SPD unterstützt grünen Vorschlag von 10.000 Euro Wind-Abgabe
Hedgefonds Elliott baut Softbank-Anteil aus und erhöht Druck
Zweite Schweizer Gemeinde gestattet Steuerzahlungen in Bitcoin
T-Mobile meldet Gewinnsprung - Aktie freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die heimischen sowie die deutsche Börse gaben am Freitag nach. An der Wall Street zogen sich Anleger zurück. An Asiens Börsen kam es vor dem Wochenende zu Gewinnmitnahmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;