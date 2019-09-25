25.09.2019 23:11:00

Canadian Farm and Food Brand, Northerly, Takes on America's Broken Food System with Smart Tech and Sustainable Grains

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global population hurdles towards 10 billion, modern farmers are looking to advances in agricultural technology to feed today's communities without starving tomorrow's. One Saskatchewan farm, Northerly, is using the latest in precision farming to grow sustainable, direct-to-consumer grains.

Northerly.ag

There's no doubt that the current food system is broken. Despite living in one of the most prosperous eras of human history, millions of families across North America struggle with hunger on a daily basis. In fact, 1 in 8 Canadians and over 41 Million U.S. residents do not have consistent access to healthy food. Still, 1 billion tons of viable food—a third of the global production—is wasted every year. With corporations that value profits over people, there's been a marked uptick in greenhouse gas emissions, long supply chains, and overfarming that depletes valuable soil nutrients and leaves large swathes of land barren.

Northerly's sustainability mission means growing high-yield, nutritious crops, supporting local economies and communities, and championing for farmworker safety. By using AI, robotics, automation, and IoT technology, Northerly is able to use the land more efficiently, with less pollution, less waste, and higher quality, higher yield crops. Sustainable agriculture is about feeding the future while growing strong communities.

Northerly has also built transparency into its business model, connecting directly with consumers who are frustrated with corporate farms and nameless, faceless farmers. By putting crops, from seed to table, into consumers' hands, Northerly is restoring the connection between people and their food and raising awareness about the myriad issues modern farming faces.

About Northerly Farms
Northerly Farms is a Saskatchewan-based farm committed to sustainable, precision agriculture. Northerly fuses hands-on, professional farming experience with education in and understanding of advanced agricultural technology. Northerly meets the highest standards of social and environmental accountability, while putting crops directly into buyers' hands. | Northerly.ag

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-farm-and-food-brand-northerly-takes-on-americas-broken-food-system-with-smart-tech-and-sustainable-grains-300925591.html

SOURCE Northerly Farms

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Ölmarkt kehrt schnell zur Normalität zurück
12:58
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12:31
Vontobel: Europäische Airlines mit Chance auf Kapitalschutz
09:37
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Newmont Goldcorp Corp
08:55
SMI - Kampf um 10.000er-Marke hält an
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
Diese Auswirkungen hat ein steigender Goldpreis auf Minenwerte
Was Chinas neue Kryptowährung für den Yuan bedeuten könnte
Kuros-Aktie schiesst mehr als 50 Prozent hoch: Kuros gibt vollständige Markteinführung von MagnetOs bekannt
Credit-Suisse-Aktien setzen Abwärtsbewegung weiter fort
US-Indizes macht im Plus Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Payment-Aktien im Check: Lohnt sich die Aktie von Adyen, Square oder Wirecard mehr?
Wall Street letztlich mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
VW-Aktie im Minus: Anklage gegen Volkswagen-Spitze in Dieselaffäre wegen Marktmanipulation
Roche-Aktie leichter: Britische Wettbewerbsbehörde äussert Bedenken an Spark-Übernahme durch Roche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes macht im Plus Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich deutlich tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten am Mittwoch die Bären. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte fester. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen zur Wochenmitte rundweg rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB