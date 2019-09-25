|
Canadian Farm and Food Brand, Northerly, Takes on America's Broken Food System with Smart Tech and Sustainable Grains
REGINA, Saskatchewan, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global population hurdles towards 10 billion, modern farmers are looking to advances in agricultural technology to feed today's communities without starving tomorrow's. One Saskatchewan farm, Northerly, is using the latest in precision farming to grow sustainable, direct-to-consumer grains.
There's no doubt that the current food system is broken. Despite living in one of the most prosperous eras of human history, millions of families across North America struggle with hunger on a daily basis. In fact, 1 in 8 Canadians and over 41 Million U.S. residents do not have consistent access to healthy food. Still, 1 billion tons of viable food—a third of the global production—is wasted every year. With corporations that value profits over people, there's been a marked uptick in greenhouse gas emissions, long supply chains, and overfarming that depletes valuable soil nutrients and leaves large swathes of land barren.
Northerly's sustainability mission means growing high-yield, nutritious crops, supporting local economies and communities, and championing for farmworker safety. By using AI, robotics, automation, and IoT technology, Northerly is able to use the land more efficiently, with less pollution, less waste, and higher quality, higher yield crops. Sustainable agriculture is about feeding the future while growing strong communities.
Northerly has also built transparency into its business model, connecting directly with consumers who are frustrated with corporate farms and nameless, faceless farmers. By putting crops, from seed to table, into consumers' hands, Northerly is restoring the connection between people and their food and raising awareness about the myriad issues modern farming faces.
About Northerly Farms
Northerly Farms is a Saskatchewan-based farm committed to sustainable, precision agriculture. Northerly fuses hands-on, professional farming experience with education in and understanding of advanced agricultural technology. Northerly meets the highest standards of social and environmental accountability, while putting crops directly into buyers' hands. | Northerly.ag
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-farm-and-food-brand-northerly-takes-on-americas-broken-food-system-with-smart-tech-and-sustainable-grains-300925591.html
SOURCE Northerly Farms
