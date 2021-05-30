Canadian Environment Week 2021: Statement from the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

From: Environment and Climate Change Canada

GATINEAU, QC, May 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Statement

"We Canadians are a nature-loving people.

"Canadian Environment Week celebrates the actions we are taking to protect and preserve our environment. This year it falls from May 30 to June 5.

"This is a good time to recognize that, while the world now faces a dual crisis of biodiversity loss and climate change, there is an equally great opportunity for Canadians to see the benefits of an accelerating transition to a nature-positive and carbon-neutral future.

"The theme of this year's environment week is "Ecosystem Restoration", which coincides and concludes with the United Nations' World Environment Day next weekend. A year of pandemic lockdowns has brought home how much we all want to bring nature back into our lives. Collectively, we have within us the power to protect more nature intact, and to restore what's already been damaged.

"Canadians of all ages can celebrate and safeguard Canada's ecosystems, while respecting social distancing measures and public health guidelines. They can join us on social media using #EnviroWeek to let us know what they are doing to conserve their environment, or go online for tips and information on how we can restore our ecosystems, celebrate our environment, and involve our kids through fun activities.

"Canadian Environment Week is also the opportunity to celebrate Canada'sClean Air Day on June 2 and recognize how important good air quality is to our health, our environment, and the economy.

"By coming together to protect the environment and our ecosystems, we can ensure a stable climate, clean air and positive experiences in nature for everyone.

"Happy Canadian Environment Week to all Canadians. Please enjoy nature safely this summer!"

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada