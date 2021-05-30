SMI 11’433 0.8%  SPI 14’731 0.8%  Dow 34’529 0.2%  DAX 15’520 0.7%  Euro 1.0973 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’071 0.8%  Gold 1’909 0.7%  Bitcoin 31’491 -8.7%  Dollar 0.8999 0.3%  Öl 69.7 0.3% 

30.05.2021 15:00:00

Canadian Environment Week 2021: Statement from the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

From: Environment and Climate Change Canada

GATINEAU, QC, May 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Statement

"We Canadians are a nature-loving people.

"Canadian Environment Week celebrates the actions we are taking to protect and preserve our environment. This year it falls from May 30 to June 5.

"This is a good time to recognize that, while the world now faces a dual crisis of biodiversity loss and climate change, there is an equally great opportunity for Canadians to see the benefits of an accelerating transition to a nature-positive and carbon-neutral future.

"The theme of this year's environment week is "Ecosystem Restoration", which coincides and concludes with the United Nations' World Environment Day next weekend. A year of pandemic lockdowns has brought home how much we all want to bring nature back into our lives. Collectively, we have within us the power to protect more nature intact, and to restore what's already been damaged.

"Canadians of all ages can celebrate and safeguard Canada's ecosystems, while respecting social distancing measures and public health guidelines. They can join us on social media using #EnviroWeek to let us know what they are doing to conserve their environment, or go online for tips and information on how we can restore our ecosystems, celebrate our environment, and involve our kids through fun activities.

"Canadian Environment Week is also the opportunity to celebrate Canada'sClean Air Day on June 2 and recognize how important good air quality is to our health, our environment, and the economy.

"By coming together to protect the environment and our ecosystems, we can ensure a stable climate, clean air and positive experiences in nature for everyone.

"Happy Canadian Environment Week to all Canadians. Please enjoy nature safely this summer!"

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
28.05.21 Den Punkt erwischen!
28.05.21 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
28.05.21 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie unter Druck
28.05.21 SMI - die Luft wird dünner
28.05.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Vor neuer Aufwärtsbewegung? / EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtsbewegung?
27.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
25.05.21 Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Richemont #Swatch

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Indien will wohl Kryptomarkt regulieren - Weitere Turbulenzen für Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin & Co. voraus?
Nicht bei allen Aktien verfolgt Warren Buffett eine Buy and Hold-Strategie
Credit Suisse will Geschäftsbeziehung mit japanischer Softbank kappen
Lucid Motors holt vor Börsengang Experten von Intel, Waymo und Co. an Bord
Dogecoin kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es zum Dogecoin-Handel
Cathie Wood hält trotz Crash an Mega-Kursziel für Bitcoin fest - und rät zum Kauf
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tesla baut in Texas Gebäude für geheimnisvolles Projekt "Bobcat"
Probleme in der Lieferkette: Tesla kann tausende Model 3 und Y nicht fertigstellen
Wieso der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken höher notiert - Türkische Lira fällt auf Rekordtief

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit